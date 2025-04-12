Bazooka vs Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office: Naslen starrer overtakes Mammootty's film on day 2; maintains lead on Saturday

This Vishu season, the Kerala box office has witnessed an unexpected yet exciting clash between two Malayalam films, one being Bazooka, starring Mammootty, and the other being Alappuzha Gymkhana, headlined by Premalu fame Naslen K. Gafoor. While expectations were definitely high on Bazooka due to the megastar's presence and the stylish content the trailer promised, Alappuzha Gymkhana has emerged as the surprise winner in this early box office race if the numbers are anything to go by.

Both films were released on April 10 along with Ajith's Good Bad Ugly and Basil Joseph's Marana Mass and competed with the already established Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan. While Bazooka opened strong with Rs 3.30 crore gross on Day 1, banking heavily on Mammootty’s star power, Alappuzha Gymkhana also packed a solid punch on its debut, earning close to Rs 3 crore. Though the opening day numbers were neck and neck, the scales shifted on Day 2, giving an advantage to the low-budgeted, youthful film.



On Friday, despite being a working day, Alappuzha Gymkhana maintained a stronghold and added Rs 2.75 crore to its total. This took its two-day gross to Rs 5.75 crore at the Kerala box office. On the other hand, Bazooka saw a mild drop on Day 2, collecting Rs 2.30 crore, with a total of Rs 5.60 crore. This indicates that Alappuzha Gymkhana has a clear edge over Bazooka on the second day. And now, early reports suggest that the film has kept its lead on Saturday (Day 3) as well, hinting at a stronger weekend on Sunday and Monday holidays.

The youthful energy of Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman, seems to be striking the right chord with the Kerala youths. The film's interesting boxing backdrop set against the beautiful backwaters of Alleppey, foot-tapping songs as well as a compelling background score by Vishnu Vijay, and stunning visuals captured by Jimshi Khalid have all contributed to its success at the box office. The raw appeal and rooted storytelling by the director are resonating well with the audience, and that is being reflected in collections too.

Looking ahead, with strong word of mouth and back-to-back holidays, Alappuzha Gymkhana is likely to stay ahead in the box office race. While Bazooka may still hold ground due to Mammootty’s star power, the early trend suggests that Alappuzha Gymkhana might overtake it by miles in the full run.

