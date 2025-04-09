Box Office: As Akaal nears its release, here's revisiting the top 5 regional films presented by Dharma Productions in Hindi

In Bollywood, Dharma Productions, led by Karan Johar, is known as the banner behind many successful films and actors. But did you know that in addition to Bollywood films, the banner has its hands on some of the biggest regional movies in India? The upcoming Punjabi film Akaal, directed by and starring Gippy Grewal, will be released very soon, on 10 April. It is presented by Dharma Productions in Hindi.

As Akaal comes near its release day, let’s take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing regional films presented by Dharma Productions:

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

One of the biggest hits of all time for Indian cinema was Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. With its mammoth success, every scene and every character became iconic. The film maintains a vast global fan base almost a decade after its release. Dharma Productions presented the movie in Hindi and collected Rs 1744 gross worldwide against a budget of Rs 250 crore.

2. Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning is an iconic Telugu blockbuster directed by S.S. Rajamouli and distributed in Hindi by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It is popularly credited with introducing the Tollywood industry to a global audience and making South Indian films a rage among the North audience. The film collected Rs 580 crore gross worldwide and became a blockbuster.

3. 2.0

The mega-budget sequel of Robot was directed by S. Shankar. With its lavish scale, the film targeted audiences from all over the world. It featured Rajinikanth in his iconic double role from the prequel, along with Akshay Kumar as the new terrifying antagonist of the franchise, alongside Amy Jackson as the female lead. The film was distributed by Dharma Productions and grossed Rs 655.75 crore worldwide.

4. Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 marked the much-awaited comeback of Telugu superstar Jr. NTR over 2 years after the global success of his earlier action entertainer as a lead, RRR. It also featured Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, helmed by director Koratala Siva. The film collected Rs 403.80 crores as its worldwide gross.

5. Ghazi

The Tamil war film Ghazi was shot and released in Hindi as The Ghazi Attack. It was directed by Sankalp Reddy and featured a talented and popular cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Om Puri, and Nassar. This Dharma Productions production ended its worldwide theatrical run with a gross of Rs 34.50 crore.

