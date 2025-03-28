Box Office: Jr. NTR’s Devara releases in Japan today; Personalised promotions set to boost collections

After setting the Indian box office on fire with a massive ₹403 crore haul, Telugu star Jr. NTR’s Devara: Part 1 is now venturing into Japan, where it officially releases today, March 28. Crafted by talented filmmaker Koratala Siva, the Telugu action drama not only features an intense storyline but also introduced Bollywood's star hero Saif Ali Khan and dazzling diva Janhvi Kapoor to Telugu Film Industry as antagonist and leading lady respectively.

But the real question now would be how well will Devara perform in Japan, living up to the expectations it created back home? With Jr. NTR already having a strong fanbase in the country, thanks to Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR that received global acclaim, all eyes are on the first-day collection numbers.

Japan Loves Indian Cinema: Where Will Devara Rank?

Indian films have been making waves in Japan, right from RRR to Salaar and Kalki. The recent box office numbers show that the Japanese audiences are eager for more as they are in awe of Indian storylines and emotions. Here’s how some big releases have fared on their opening day so far in Japan:

RRR – JPY 9.14 million

Kalki 2898 AD – JPY 8.5 million (USD 55K)

Salaar – JPY 5.50 million

Jawan – JPY 4.75 million

With Jr. NTR personally flying to Japan along with Koratala Siva and actively promoting Devara through fan meetups and interviews for the last two weeks, expectations are high on the Box Office result now. If Devara gets applause and the momentum continues, the film could challenge some of these records and solidify its place in the top ranks. Especially the songs like Chuttamalle and Ayudha Pooja might also click in Japan, like how they worked wonders back home. Both Anirudh's music and Janhvi's beautiful presence added charm to these songs.

What’s Next for Jr. NTR?

While Devara: Part 1 gears up for its Japan run, fans couldn’t stop asking when Part 2 will hit screens. Though no official date has been announced, the sequel is already in the works as per previous reports. Meanwhile, Jr. NTR is gearing up for two more high-profile projects, one being a Prashanth Neel-directed action thriller tentatively titled 'Dragon' and the much-anticipated Bollywood debut, War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Anyway, it’s just a matter of time before we see if Japan embraces Devara with the same enthusiasm as RRR. Watch this space for more updates.

