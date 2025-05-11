Box Office: Can Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming film Dude continue his success streak?

The much-loved young generation talent from the Tamil film industry, Pradeep Ranganathan, has impressed the theaters every time he has appeared on the big screen, whether it be Comali, Love Today, or the recently released Dragon. The director-actor has been accepted with super successful results at the box office in recent years, mostly in romantic or comic avatars.

Advertisement

As the audience awaits to witness the star once again, he has recently announced Dude, his upcoming movie scheduled to release on the occasion of Diwali 2025, also the third release of the actor in 2025.

Dude is directed by the debutant Keerthiswaran, co-starring Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, and is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Also termed as PR 04, can Dude maintain the success streak of Pradeep Ranganathan at the box office? Let’s analyze.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude set to release on Diwali 2025

When the release comes closer for Dude, the film will surely be met with huge expectations among the audience and the public of Tamil Nadu due to the proven successful track record of the actor. This track record has been maintained by the actor ever since his acting debut in 2019 with Comali.

His 2022 release Love Today, made on a budget of only Rs 5 crore, went on to gross Rs 61.85 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. His next film, Dragon, proved to be an even bigger grosser, earning Rs 80 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office, contributing to a total of Rs 152 crore worldwide gross.

Advertisement

As of Dude, the film is currently scheduled to clash with the sports drama Bison starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran. While a Diwali release can be beneficial for the film, a box office clash can be equally successful if the opposing film is also met with a positive reception.

The film is currently in its filming stage, and while it releases, Pradeep Ranganathan would be seen in Love Insurance Kompany, a sci-fi romantic comedy film starring S. J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty. While the film is currently in its post-production stage, its release date is yet to be announced officially. If the film becomes a success, the hype for Dude would surely turn out to be much bigger than currently expected.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude in theaters? Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dude is set to release on Diwali 2025. Are you excited to watch the film? Yes No

ALSO READ: Box Office: Is Pradeep Ranganathan emerging as NEW Y-GEN STAR in Tamil Nadu?