Bhool Chuk Maaf Teaser OUT: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's wedding takes time loop twist; don’t miss Chor Bazaari song

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are gearing up for their first collaboration with Bhool Chuk Maaf. The official teaser of the movie has been released, and it gives a peek into what’s in store for the audience. Rajkummar and Wamiqa’s characters are preparing for their wedding, but it soon takes a time loop twist. Don’t miss the use of the Chor Bazaari song in the background.

Today, February 18, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Bhool Chuk Maaf unveiled the teaser across their social media platforms. The 1-minute, 22-second teaser opens with the families of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s characters deciding the wedding date. Rajkummar wants to get married on the 30th. The teaser offers a glimpse of the chemistry between the leads.

Then the teaser shifts to the Haldi ceremony just a day before the wedding. Rajkummar is seen getting smeared in Haldi paste by his relatives. When he wakes up the next day, it’s still the 29th, and preparations for Haldi are going on. This cycle keeps getting repeated.

The teaser is packed with some hilarious punchlines and jokes. The song Chor Bazaari from the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone film Love Aaj Kal has been used in the background. Interestingly, Wamiqa had a minor role in the 2009 movie.

Watch the teaser here!

The caption read, “Din hai untees ya tees? Fark hai bas unnees-bees! Par yeh hai kya masla? Jaaniye 10 April ko in cinemas, tab tak Bhool Chuk Maaf ho! (Is the day twenty-ninth or thirtieth? The difference is only nineteen twenty! But what is this issue? Know it in cinemas on 10th April; till then, mistakes are forgiven!).”

Netizens showed their appreciation for the teaser in the comments. One person said, “A High fiction concept used in Raw and grounded way. Maddock is cooking with it's creativity,” while another wrote, “Time loop concept with comedy tadka really sounds great.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma. Presented by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios, the rom-com is set to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.