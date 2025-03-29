Box Office Comparison: Analyzing theatrical performances of Chhaava and Jawan based on first six weeks; Which film is leading?

Chhaava has become one of the highest grossing films in Bollywood this year. Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner has surpassed the lifetime business of Hindi movies like Dangal, Animal, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 to clinch the third spot on the list. As Chhaava comes near to its end, let's compare its performance with Jawan based on their respective journey in six weeks.

Delving Into Box Office Performances Of Chhaava And Jawan

CHHAAVA

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava earned Rs 499 crore in four weeks of its release. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer earned Rs 44.9 crore in fifth and sixth week collectively, bringing its cume collection to Rs 543 crore net in Hindi markets. Laxman Utekar's helmer has a target to touch Rs 550 crore or more in its full run.

JAWAN

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan entered Rs 300 crore club in its extended opening weekend of eight days. The four week earnings of Shah Rukh Khan-led actioner stood at Rs 538.5 crore. Also starring Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, the 2023 film fetched Rs 9 crore and Rs 10 crore in fifth and sixth weeks respectively.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan boasts of earning a total net business of Rs 557.5 crore in six weeks.

Net India Collections Of Chhaava And Jawan Till Their Respective Six Weeks

Weeks Chhaava Jawan First Week Rs 209 crore Rs 336 crore (in 8 days) Second Week Rs 171 crore Rs 119 crore Third Week Rs 81 crore Rs 50.50 crore Fourth Week Rs 38 crore Rs 33 crore Fifth Week Rs 30.50 crore Rs 9 crore Sixth Week Rs 14.4 crore Rs 10 crore Total Rs 543 crore* Rs 557.5 crore

Which Movie Is Leading The Box Office Race?

Going by this comparison, Jawan is currently leading and Chhaava is behind by a few numbers. The 2025 historical actioner is inching towards Rs 550 crore. It is yet to be seen if the film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj can outshine Shah Rukh Khan's headliner. If that happens, Chhaava will become the second highest grossing Bollywood movie after Stree 2.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.