Jawan Week 2 Hindi Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer trails only Gadar 2; Collects massive Rs 122.25 crores
Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi among others has recorded the second highest Hindi nett collections for a Hindi film in week 2.
Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others had a bumper second week at the box office, much like the first week. It collected Rs 122.25 crores in its second week, thus emerging as the second highest grossing Hindi origin film for the Hindi language in week 2, only behind Gadar 2 which collected around Rs 134.25 crores. While Jawan trails Gadar 2 for the Hindi version, it edges past the Sunny Deol starrer if the dubbed versions are considered for comparisons. After 2 weeks, Jawan has collected around Rs 462.25 crores nett in Hindi and Rs 515.5 crores nett including dubbed versions.
Jawan Chases Pathaan To Emerge As The Highest Grossing Hindi Origin Film In India
Jawan currently is the second highest grossing Hindi origin film in India and over its third weekend, it will edge past Pathaan's all India nett of slightly over Rs 530 crores. With yet another open week to rake the numbers, Jawan shall become the first Hindi origin film to nett over Rs 600 crores in India, of which almost 550 crores may be for the Hindi version. Talking about worldwide numbers, the SRK-Atlee starrer is galloping towards the Rs 1000 crore number and by the end of its run, it shall gross over Rs 1100 crores. Shah Rukh Khan is truly in his own league after Pathaan and Jawan. With Dunki still to release, it is safe to say that 2023 is a defining year for Shah Rukh Khan which will be remembered for years to come.
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows
|Day
|Hindi Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 64 crores
|2
|Rs 47 crores
|3
|Rs 68 crores
|4
|Rs 70 crores
|5
|Rs 29.50 crores
|6
|Rs 23.50 crores
|7
|Rs 20.75 crores
|8
|Rs 17.75 crores
|9
|Rs 17 crores
|10
|Rs 29.50 crores
|11
|Rs 33.50 crores
|12
|Rs 13.50 crores
|13
|Rs 12.50 crores
|14
|Rs 8.50 crores
|15
|Rs 7.75 crores
|Total
|Rs 462.75 crores nett in 15 days in Hindi
About Jawan
A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.
Where And When To Watch Jawan
Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.
