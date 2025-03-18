Chhaava vs Jawan Box Office Comparison: Week-wise analysis of Vicky Kaushal's movie and Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee
Comparing the box office performances of Chhaava and Jawan based on four weeks and fifth weekend. Here's the week-wise analysis of both the movies.
Chhaava has outperformed Pathaan and Gadar 2: The Katha Continues in Hindi markets. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner has become the third highest grosser in Bollywood to enter Rs 500 crore club. While Chhaava is yet to surpass Jawan, let's analyze their box office performances on week-wise basis.
Chhaava vs Jawan: Analyzing Their Box Office Businesses
Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has collected Rs 205 crore in the opening week. It maintained phenomenal run in the second week as well during which, the film recorded Rs 171 crore. In the third week, Vicky Kaushal-starrer fetched Rs 81 crore, followed by Rs 38 crore in the fourth week. In the fifth weekend, the historical actioner based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, minted Rs 21.25 crore. The blockbuster film now boasts of Rs 520.25 crore net business in India.
Jawan, on the other hand, earned Rs 340 crore in its extended opening week. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the 2023 action thriller brought a net business of Rs 120.25 crore in the second week. In the third week, Atlee's Hindi directorial debut fetched Rs 51.75 crore, followed by Rs 34 crore in the fourth week. In the fifth weekend, Shah Rukh and Nayanthara-starrer recorded Rs 6.1 crore.
Jawan, which was an all-time blockbuster, collected a business of Rs 552.1 crore till fifth weekend.
Week-Wise Net India Collections Of Chhaava And Jawan
|Weeks
|Chhaava
|Jawan
|First Week
|Rs 205 crore
|Rs 340 crore (in 8 days)
|Second Week
|Rs 171 crore
|Rs 120.25 crore
|Third Week
|Rs 81 crore
|Rs 51.75 crore
|Fourth Week
|Rs 38 crore
|Rs 34 crore
|Fifth Weekend
|Rs 21.25 crore
|Rs 6.1 crore
|Total
|Rs 520.25 crore*
|Rs 552.1 crore
This is to note that Jawan is the second highest grosser in Bollywood after Stree 2. Both movies are a part of Rs 500 crore club. Jawan earned Rs 558 crore net in India by the end of its theatrical run. Can Chhaava touch this figure while reaching the finish line? Only time will tell.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
