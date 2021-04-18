7 Years Of 2 States: Best dialogues from Arjun Kapoor & Alia Bhatt starrer that will make you relive the film

Arjun Kapoor & Alia Bhatt starrer 2014 romantic comedy 2 States has completed 7 years of its release today. To celebrate the milestone, we have compiled some of the best dialogues from the movie. Take a look.

When we speak of films that deal with differences in cross-cultural relationships, the very first that comes to mind is & starrer 2 States. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the romantic comedy film was based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel '2 States: The Story of My Marriage.' Produced by and Sajid Nadiadwala under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the 2014 release was a romantic story of a Punjabi boy who falls in love with a Tamil girl, and the ensuing cultural clash between them and their families.

Krish Malhotra (Arjun Kapoor) and Ananya Swaminathan(Alia Bhatt) who hail from two different states of India, are deeply in love and want to get married. The film showcased their struggle how they overcame their cultural difference. Alia and Arjun’s sizzling chemistry in the same was one of the main highlights of the movie. Although it was their first collaboration together, the Udta Punjab actress and the Gunday actor set tongues wagging. Today, 2 States completes 7 years of its release and to mark the event, both Alia and Arjun walked down the memory lane and cherished their old days from the sets. Even netizens also celebrated the milestone on Twitter recalling their favourite moment from the film.

Earlier, on the 6th anniversary of the film, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote on his social media, “2 States is and will always be one of the most special films of my life and on its sixth anniversary, I’m trying to do something really special. For me, love is the most unifying emotion and it transcends all barriers. I will be highlighting some really special, real-life love stories on my social media.”

As 2 States clocks 7 years today, we bring you some of the most popular dialogues from the same that will make you relive the romantic drama.

Have a look.

"Duniya mein shaadi karne ke liy sabse jayada Jaruri kya hota hai Pyaar.....?" (Love is the most important thing in the world to get married)

"Agar suddenly ek saath sab kuch theek ho jaaye ... toh life bahut boring ho jaati hai" (If suddenly everything becomes alright ... then life becomes boring)

"Story mein hero ho ya na ho ... story hero honi chahiye" (The story may have a hero or not ... the story itself must be a hero)

"Budhi ho ya jawaan melodrama is duniya ki saari auraton ke khoon mein hota hai " (Be it old or young ... all the women of this world have melodrama in their blood)

"Baat communities ki nahi..baat ye hai ki Kis tarah ki insaan ke sath ..Apni jindagi bitana chahte hain"

"Panjaabi mother in law se kuch bhi khatranak nahi hota..Iss duniyan mein....!" (There is nothing more dangerous in this world than a Punjabi mother-in-law)

"Makhan sirf khaya jaata hai ... lagaya nahi jaata" ( Butter is only meant to be eaten ... not to be applied)

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor showers love on Arjun Kapoor all the way from London with cute childhood pic; Says 'Miss you'

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×