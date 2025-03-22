Sikandar Box Office: Can Salman Khan's upcoming biggie give tough competition to Bollywood's highest grosser Stree 2?

Salman Khan is all set to set the box office on fire in a few days with his upcoming film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action drama is expected to change the weather which is currently dominated by Chhaava. Ahead of its release, let's analyze if Sikandar can give tough competition to Stree 2, the highest grosser of Bollywood.

Revisiting Stree 2's Blockbuster Performance In Theaters

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 arrived in cinemas on August 15, 2024 while clashing with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa at the box office. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the horror comedy was a sequel to Stree, which was released in 2018. With net earnings of Rs 585 crore in India, the 2024 film became the highest grossing Bollywood movie. It is also the highest grossing horror comedy.

Stree 2, the all-time blockbuster, continues to remain at the top spot as the biggest grosser in Bollywood with no film touching its lifetime business. Jawan, which was headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is the closest in the list, boasting Rs 558 crore net collection. Chhaava, which is the second blockbuster of Maddock Films after Stree 2, won't be able to end near the business of the 2024 horror comedy either.

Can Sikandar Give Tough Competition To Stree 2?

Sikandar is expected to open at Rs 40 crore net in India. While this may be difficult considering low hype, it has the potential to perform better than Chaava on its opening day. The peformance of the upcoming actioner relies mainly on Salman Khan's star power. It is expected to receive footfalls mainly from die-hard fans of the superstar.

Sikandar should atleast outperform Chhaava and Jawan so that it comes close to Stree 2. As per predictions, Sajid Nadiadwala's production won't be able to cross the lifetime business of the 2024 horor comedy.

One of the main reasons is that the Sikandar team will have low-key promotions amid security threats for Salman. Meanwhile, Stree 2 was backed by heavy promotions by the star cast and the makers. Also, Sikandar is not a sequel unlike Stree 2.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.