Box Office: Gadar 2 braves new competition to nett Rs 6.5 crores on day 15; OMG 2 adds 2 crores on 3rd Friday

The last few weeks have been excellent for the Hindi Film Industry, particularly the week in which Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released. Both the films are putting up a strong show even after 2 weeks with a rock steady start to the third week despite new found competition in Dream Girl 2. While Gadar 2 is set to cross KGF Chapter 2's India cume for the Hindi language tomorrow, OMG 2 is marching towards a final total in the vicinity of Rs 140 crores nett. Gadar 2 added Rs 6.5 crores nett on its third Friday while OMG 2 collected around Rs 2 crores. Gadar 2 has collected Rs 421.5 crores and OMG 2 has collected Rs 120.25 crores in their first 15 days.

Gadar 2 Shows Promise On 3rd Friday At The Indian Box Office

Gadar 2 had a very strong third Friday despite new found competiton. The drop compared to second Thursday is around 20 percent which is not bad considering that it has lost out on a chunk of screens with the release of Dream Girl 2. The film has looks to finish in the vicinity of Rs 490 crores nett and if the growth over the weekend is like it was in the second weekend, it can aim to touch Rs 500 crores nett in India. Regardless of where the film ends, it is an all time blockbuster which will prove to be a huge money-spinner for everyone involved

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day Nett Box Office Collection India 1 Rs 39 crores 2 Rs 42 crores 3 Rs 51.50 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 55.50 crores 6 Rs 32 crores 7 Rs 223 crores 8 Rs 20 crores 9 Rs 31.5 crores 10 Rs 38 crores 11 Rs 13.50 crores 12 Rs 12 crores 13 Rs 10 crores 14 Rs 8.5 crores 15 Rs 6.5 crores Total Rs 421.5 crores in 15 days

OMG 2 Holds Its Ground On 3rd Friday In India

OMG 2 held steadily on third Friday and the hold indicates that it may end up collecting around Rs 140 crores nett by the end of its run in India. The collections of this film are quite an eye-opener since these numbers have come despite competition from a much bigger film like Gadar 2. Akshay Kumar only had an extended cameo appearance in this film and with an A certification and a subject like sex education, it has done extremely well for itself.

The India Nett Box Office Collections For OMG 2 Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.25 crores 2 Rs 13.75 crores 3 Rs 16.50 crores 4 Rs 10.50 crores 5 Rs 17 crores 6 Rs 7 crores 7 Rs 5.25 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 10 crores 10 Rs 11.75 crores 11 Rs 3.40 crores 12 Rs 3.10 crores 13 Rs 2.75 crores 14 Rs 2.50 crores 15 Rs 2 crores Total Rs 120.25 crores nett in 15 days

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet, back home.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2 and OMG 2

Both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 can be watched at a theatre near you.

