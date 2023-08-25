Box Office: Gadar 2 braves new competition to nett Rs 6.5 crores on day 15; OMG 2 adds 2 crores on 3rd Friday
Gadar 2 is holding well despite new found competition from Dream Girl 2. It will cross KGF 2 Hindi tomorrow. OMG 2 starts its third weekend on a steady note and shall witness growth over the weekend.
Key Highlight
-
Gadar 2 and OMG 2 find new competition in the form of Dream Girl 2 in their third week.
-
Gadar 2 is set to cross KGF 2's Hindi nett total, tomorrow, that is on its 16th day.
-
Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are now playing at a theatre near you.
The last few weeks have been excellent for the Hindi Film Industry, particularly the week in which Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released. Both the films are putting up a strong show even after 2 weeks with a rock steady start to the third week despite new found competition in Dream Girl 2. While Gadar 2 is set to cross KGF Chapter 2's India cume for the Hindi language tomorrow, OMG 2 is marching towards a final total in the vicinity of Rs 140 crores nett. Gadar 2 added Rs 6.5 crores nett on its third Friday while OMG 2 collected around Rs 2 crores. Gadar 2 has collected Rs 421.5 crores and OMG 2 has collected Rs 120.25 crores in their first 15 days.
Gadar 2 Shows Promise On 3rd Friday At The Indian Box Office
Gadar 2 had a very strong third Friday despite new found competiton. The drop compared to second Thursday is around 20 percent which is not bad considering that it has lost out on a chunk of screens with the release of Dream Girl 2. The film has looks to finish in the vicinity of Rs 490 crores nett and if the growth over the weekend is like it was in the second weekend, it can aim to touch Rs 500 crores nett in India. Regardless of where the film ends, it is an all time blockbuster which will prove to be a huge money-spinner for everyone involved
The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under
|Day
|Nett Box Office Collection India
|1
|Rs 39 crores
|2
|Rs 42 crores
|3
|Rs 51.50 crores
|4
|Rs 38 crores
|5
|Rs 55.50 crores
|6
|Rs 32 crores
|7
|Rs 223 crores
|8
|Rs 20 crores
|9
|Rs 31.5 crores
|10
|Rs 38 crores
|11
|Rs 13.50 crores
|12
|Rs 12 crores
|13
|Rs 10 crores
|14
|Rs 8.5 crores
|15
|Rs 6.5 crores
|Total
|Rs 421.5 crores in 15 days
OMG 2 Holds Its Ground On 3rd Friday In India
OMG 2 held steadily on third Friday and the hold indicates that it may end up collecting around Rs 140 crores nett by the end of its run in India. The collections of this film are quite an eye-opener since these numbers have come despite competition from a much bigger film like Gadar 2. Akshay Kumar only had an extended cameo appearance in this film and with an A certification and a subject like sex education, it has done extremely well for itself.
The India Nett Box Office Collections For OMG 2 Are As Under
|
Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 9.25 crores
|2
|Rs 13.75 crores
|3
|Rs 16.50 crores
|4
|Rs 10.50 crores
|5
|Rs 17 crores
|6
|Rs 7 crores
|7
|Rs 5.25 crores
|8
|Rs 5.50 crores
|9
|Rs 10 crores
|10
|Rs 11.75 crores
|11
|Rs 3.40 crores
|12
|Rs 3.10 crores
|13
|Rs 2.75 crores
|14
|Rs 2.50 crores
|15
|Rs 2 crores
|Total
|Rs 120.25 crores nett in 15 days
Day
Watch the Gadar 2 and OMG 2 trailer
About Gadar 2
During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet, back home.
About OMG 2
OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education.
Where And When To Watch Gadar 2 and OMG 2
Both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 can be watched at a theatre near you.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol to shoot for THESE movies after Gadar 2’s historical success
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movi...Read more