Box Office: Gadar 2 shows excellent hold on 2nd Monday; OMG 2 continues with solid trend

The last few weeks have been excellent for the Hindi Film Industry, particularly the week in which Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released. Both the films are putting up a strong show even in their second week. While Gadar 2 is now challenging all time records, OMG 2 is marching towards an impressive final total. Gadar 2 added Rs 13.25 - 14.25 crores nett on its second Monday while OMG 2 collected around Rs 3.20 - 3.60 crores. The hold despite exhausting a lot of their respective potentials over the weekend is commendable and it proves that both films still have a lot of audience still to cater to, before the release of Dream Girl 2 and then Jawan.

Gadar 2's Second Monday Hold Is Extra-Ordinary At The Box Office

Gadar 2 passed the second Monday test exemplarily. It is getting closer and closer to all time nett Hindi records.It will be entering the Rs 400 crore nett India club on Wednesday the 23rd. That will be only the second time an outright Hindi film will have crossed the coveted figure. Gadar 2 has been extremely strong in the Hindi belts but it has been let down by Mumbai, East and South (simply on a relative basis). The best part about Gadar 2's success is its controlled budget, which will ensure huge profits for everyone involved.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day Nett Box Office Collection India 1 Rs 39 crores 2 Rs 42 crores 3 Rs 51.50 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 55.50 crores 6 Rs 32 crores 7 Rs 223 crores 8 Rs 20 crores 9 Rs 31.5 crores 10 Rs 38 crores 11 Rs 13.75 crores Total Rs 384.25 crores in 11 days

OMG 2 Holds Strongly On Second Monday At The Box Office

OMG 2 saw a nominal drop of around 40 percent on second Monday compared to second Friday. Its 11 day total stands at Rs 109.90 crores which is mighty impressive for an A certified film that clashed with Gadar 2. Also, the film isn't essentially an Akshay Kumar star vehicle since he just has an extended cameo appearance in the film. Films like OMG 2 instill faith in filmmakers to make more gritty and honest stories because there is an audience that is ready to watch it.

The India Nett Box Office Collections For OMG 2 Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.25 crores 2 Rs 13.75 crores 3 Rs 16.50 crores 4 Rs 10.50 crores 5 Rs 17 crores 6 Rs 7 crores 7 Rs 5.25 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 10 crores 10 Rs 11.75 crores 11 Rs 3.40 crores Total Rs 109.90 crores nett in 11 days

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet, back home.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education.

