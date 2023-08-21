Box Office: Gadar 2 shows excellent hold on 2nd Monday; OMG 2 continues with solid trend
Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, directed by Anil Sharma is an all time blockbuster at the Indian box office. OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai has also emerged a super-hit.
Key Highlight
-
Gadar 2 holds phenomenally on second Monday at the Indian box office.
-
OMG 2 braves Gadar 2 and keeps raking in mullah at the box office.
-
Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are now playing at a theatre near you.
The last few weeks have been excellent for the Hindi Film Industry, particularly the week in which Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released. Both the films are putting up a strong show even in their second week. While Gadar 2 is now challenging all time records, OMG 2 is marching towards an impressive final total. Gadar 2 added Rs 13.25 - 14.25 crores nett on its second Monday while OMG 2 collected around Rs 3.20 - 3.60 crores. The hold despite exhausting a lot of their respective potentials over the weekend is commendable and it proves that both films still have a lot of audience still to cater to, before the release of Dream Girl 2 and then Jawan.
Gadar 2's Second Monday Hold Is Extra-Ordinary At The Box Office
Gadar 2 passed the second Monday test exemplarily. It is getting closer and closer to all time nett Hindi records.It will be entering the Rs 400 crore nett India club on Wednesday the 23rd. That will be only the second time an outright Hindi film will have crossed the coveted figure. Gadar 2 has been extremely strong in the Hindi belts but it has been let down by Mumbai, East and South (simply on a relative basis). The best part about Gadar 2's success is its controlled budget, which will ensure huge profits for everyone involved.
The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under
|Day
|Nett Box Office Collection India
|1
|Rs 39 crores
|2
|Rs 42 crores
|3
|Rs 51.50 crores
|4
|Rs 38 crores
|5
|Rs 55.50 crores
|6
|Rs 32 crores
|7
|Rs 223 crores
|8
|Rs 20 crores
|9
|Rs 31.5 crores
|10
|Rs 38 crores
|11
|Rs 13.75 crores
|Total
|Rs 384.25 crores in 11 days
OMG 2 Holds Strongly On Second Monday At The Box Office
OMG 2 saw a nominal drop of around 40 percent on second Monday compared to second Friday. Its 11 day total stands at Rs 109.90 crores which is mighty impressive for an A certified film that clashed with Gadar 2. Also, the film isn't essentially an Akshay Kumar star vehicle since he just has an extended cameo appearance in the film. Films like OMG 2 instill faith in filmmakers to make more gritty and honest stories because there is an audience that is ready to watch it.
The India Nett Box Office Collections For OMG 2 Are As Under
|
Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 9.25 crores
|2
|Rs 13.75 crores
|3
|Rs 16.50 crores
|4
|Rs 10.50 crores
|5
|Rs 17 crores
|6
|Rs 7 crores
|7
|Rs 5.25 crores
|8
|Rs 5.50 crores
|9
|Rs 10 crores
|10
|Rs 11.75 crores
|11
|Rs 3.40 crores
|Total
|Rs 109.90 crores nett in 11 days
Day
About Gadar 2
During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet, back home.
About OMG 2
OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education.
