Who is Kaarthikeyaa Dev? Meet Ajith Kumar's reel-life son from Good Bad Ugly who also acted in Salaar and L2: Empuraan

Today, we will talk about someone special who has caught everyone’s attention in Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly. Yes, you guessed it right! That someone is none other than his on-screen son, Kaarthikeyaa Dev. His performance alongside Trisha Krishnan, Prasanna, Arjun Das, and others has impressed audiences. If you're curious to know more about him, keep reading.

Who is Kaarthikeyaa Dev?

Kaarthikeyaa Dev is a rising actor who has been steadily gaining recognition for his performances, especially in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil cinema. He portrayed a young version of Prithviraj Sukumaran in the 2023 action film Salaar, which brought him into the limelight.

He also featured in Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan. His recent role in Ajith Kumar’s Tamil action-comedy Good Bad Ugly, where he played the role of Ajith's son, Kaarthikeyaa caught the attention of a wider audience.

In addition to these roles, he also took on the lead role in Tuk Tuk, a fantasy comedy-drama that hit theaters on March 21, 2025. The film also starred Steven Madhu, Saanve Meghana, and Harsh Roshan, amongst others. With each new release, he continues to build a strong presence in South Indian cinema.

Kaarthikeyaa Dev on working with Ajith Kumar in GBU

Kaarthikeyaa Dev took to his Instagram handle to share that it is one of his “proudest moments” to work with Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly. He said that the Vidaamuyarchi actor is like a vast library of knowledge and experience. From the very beginning to the release of the film, he was amazed by Ajith’s dedication and passion. He felt that today’s generation could learn a lot from him.

Kaarthikeyaa also spoke about the love and respect Ajith showed to everyone on set, which deeply moved him. Though he had a lot to say, he found it hard to express all his emotions.

He wrote, "The person you are we all just love you sir , from the first day first moment to the release your dedication your passion is something which the younger generation should take and the love the respect you’ve shown towards me and everyone we will be always grateful sir."

Take a look at his post below:

Kaarthikeyaa also shared his working experience with director Adhik Ravichandran, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das and Priya Prakash Varrier on the sets of Good Bad Ugly.

Take a look at his post below:

For those unaware, Kaarthikeyaa Dev's role was initially offered to Premalu fame Naslen. However, he had to turn it down due to his commitment to Alappuzha Gymkhana. Interestingly, both films were released on the same day, April 10.

