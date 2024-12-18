Box Office: Has Bollywood lost art of making Masala Films? Is South the way forward?

For years, Bollywood was the undisputed king of Indian cinema. Hindi films ruled the box office, delivering blockbuster after blockbuster with the kind of masala that audiences couldn’t resist—a perfect mix of action, emotion, drama, music, and jaw-dropping heroism. Simply put, multi genre film making is Indian Cinema. It has something for everybody and it acts as a unifier of classes and masses. They are often referred to as ‘Masala’ or ‘Desi’ Cinema. Think Sholay and Dabangg. But somewhere along the way, Bollywood misplaced its secret recipe. Enter South Indian cinema, with its power-packed entertainers and crowd-pleasing spectacles that have taken the Hindi belt by storm. Films like Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa, and RRR have not only raised the bar but also served Bollywood a spicy reminder of its forgotten strengths.

Let’s rewind to 2017. Baahubali: The Conclusion, a Telugu magnum opus, achieved what was once unthinkable: it shattered records with a net collection of Rs 512 crore in Hindi alone. A film not born in Bollywood dethroned all Hindi blockbusters, leaving Bollywood scrambling for answers. It wasn’t until 2023’s Pathaan, led by Shah Rukh Khan, that Bollywood clawed back the crown…briefly. But the comeback was short-lived as Gadar 2 and Jawan took things up a notch, only for Stree 2 to breach the Rs 600 crore mark in 2024. Just as Bollywood started to celebrate, the Pushpa phenomenon struck again. Pushpa 2: The Rule has already amassed Rs 561 crore in Hindi—and it’s still December. This Telugu behemoth is now rewriting the rules of Indian cinema and Bollywood’s idea of success.

So why are South Indian films dubbed in Hindi connecting with audiences like never before? What makes them feel more “Desi” than the films churned out by Bollywood itself?

The answer lies in the storytelling. South Indian cinema, whether it’s Telugu, Tamil, or Kannada, has mastered the art of universal narratives rooted in desi culture. Take Pushpa: The Rise, for instance. Allu Arjun’s rags-to-riches story of rebellion and ambition strikes a universal chord. It’s a story of survival and swagger, themes that transcend regional boundaries. Similarly, Baahubali gave audiences a larger-than-life epic, blending relatable emotions with jaw-dropping spectacle. These films are unapologetically dramatic and grand, yet rooted in Indian sensibilities. The result? They speak to everyone—urban, rural, young, and old.

In contrast, Bollywood’s recent focus on urban-centric, niche storytelling has alienated the very mass audiences that once celebrated its films. Smaller towns and rural areas, hungry for the kind of masala they grew up on, are now looking southward for their cinematic fix.

Here’s where the business strategy comes into play. Unlike Bollywood’s metros-first model, South Indian filmmakers operate in comparatively smaller markets. To succeed, they need to cater to the widest possible audience—from urban multiplexes to rural single screens. The result? Mass entertainers that leave no one behind. This strategy ensures that when these films are dubbed in Hindi, they resonate deeply across the Hindi belt. It’s a win-win: broad appeal at home translates seamlessly to box-office gold nationwide. Bollywood, with its sprawling catchment area, has the luxury to experiment with niche cinema. But in doing so, it often sidelines the very audience that once made it king.

The last decade has seen Bollywood inadvertently creating a vacuum. With fewer filmmakers focused on commercial masala films, audiences have been left craving solid entertainers. This masala exodus began as Bollywood shifted towards genre-specific and urban-centric storytelling, reducing its ability to penetrate the Hindi heartland. The industry excelled at niche, festival-oriented films and high-brow narratives aimed at metro audiences. While this allowed it to diversify, it also alienated the mass audience—the very backbone of its success in decades past. As Bollywood overlooked the power of grand, universal stories, the Bahubali’s, KGF’s, and Pushpa’s of the world seized the opportunity. They filled the gap with high-octane storytelling, relatable themes, and unapologetic celebration of larger-than-life heroes. This shift has reminded audiences of what Bollywood once did best: offer a complete cinematic meal packed with action, emotion, music, and unforgettable moments.

Ironically, Bollywood’s own superstars have turned south to reclaim their box-office glory. Shah Rukh Khan delivered Jawan with Tamil filmmaker Atlee. Salman Khan is reportedly teaming up with AR Murugadoss, the mind behind Ghajini. Even Aamir Khan is said to be making an appearance alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie. Varun Dhawan is set to embrace a mass avatar with Atlee’s Baby John. Clearly, South cinema is now the go-to for masala magic.

The phenomenal success of South Indian films in the Hindi belt is more than a trend; it’s a wake-up call. These films have reminded us what Indian audiences truly love: big emotions, bigger action, and heroes worth cheering for. They’ve reignited the magic of masala filmmaking, a magic Bollywood once owned but seems to have forgotten. As Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its march towards box-office history, one thing is clear: the South has cracked the code, and Bollywood better pay attention. If Hindi cinema wants to reclaim its crown, it needs to embrace its roots, spice up its storytelling, and rediscover the lost art of masala filmmaking. After all, who doesn’t love a little extra tadka on the big screen?

