Box Office: Lilo and Stitch outshines Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning in UK and Ireland
Lilo & Stitch tops UK-Ireland box office with USD 12.9M, edging out Mission: Impossible. Final Destination holds firm as new titles gear up for a packed weekend.
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch has emerged as the frontrunner at the UK and Ireland box office over the weekend, opening with a robust USD 12.9 million. The live-action remake of the beloved 2002 animated film rode the wave of the three-day weekend and the start of the May half-term school holiday, drawing strong family crowds.
Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning debuted just behind in second place, earning a solid USD 11.5 million. Despite the star power of Tom Cruise and the franchise’s legacy, the latest installment couldn’t outpace Disney’s nostalgic entry, which captured a broader family demographic.
In third, Warner Bros.’ Final Destination: Bloodlines held up well in its second frame with USD 2.2 million, taking its UK and Ireland total to USD 9.3 million. The horror reboot has shown surprising resilience in a competitive market. Universal’s The Phoenician Scheme landed in fourth place with a modest USD 1 million start.
Disney’s Thunderbolts came in fifth with USD 781,138 over the weekend, pushing its cumulative haul to USD 20.1 million. Warner Bros.’ Sinners followed closely in sixth, adding USD 461,000 to a running total of USD 20.5 million.
Altitude’s nature documentary Ocean with David Attenborough stood seventh with USD 127,689, while family favorite Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection earned USD 63,630 in eighth, pushing its four-week total to nearly USD 697,000.
Indian Malayalam-language film Narivetta, released by Berkshire Dreamhouse, debuted in tenth place with USD 58,826, showcasing the growing presence of Indian cinema in the region.
Looking ahead, this weekend also sees a diverse slate of new titles hitting cinemas. Black Bear’s The Salt Path, starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs, is set to open. Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends reunites Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio while launching a new lead, Ben Wang. Altitude’s horror The Ritual, Universal’s The Ballad of Wallis Island, and Curzon’s Cannes-acclaimed Along Comes Love also debut.
Other notable releases include the Scottish-set Bogancloch from Ben Rivers and Peppa Meets the Baby: Cinema Experience from Trafalgar Releasing. Classic film lovers can enjoy Studiocanal’s UK restoration of Darling, while Indian audiences can catch the Telugu-language action entertainer Bairavam.
ALSO READ: Lilo & Stitch Becomes Disney’s Most-Viewed Live-Action Trailer Since The Lion King; Here’s the Impressive Number