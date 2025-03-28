L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film falls victim to piracy, gets leaked online following grand release

Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan opened to positive reviews following its grand theatrical release on March 27. Unfortunately, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial fell victim to piracy just hours after its premiere and was made available on several piracy websites. Now, it remains to be seen how the makers and the team of Empuraan tackle this issue.

This is not the first time a movie has leaked online on illegal sites. Before L2: Empuraan, several big releases like Thandel, Vidaamuyarchi, Game Changer, Pushpa 2, and others were also made available on such platforms and watched illegally.

During the Thandel piracy issue, the makers held a press meet to openly address the matter. At the time, they believed it was necessary to prevent further leaks, but their efforts ultimately backfired.

Bunny later expressed regret over the decision, stating that people might not have been aware of the pirated versions, but the press meet inadvertently gave them exposure. He admitted that Thandel was affected by his public statement and wished he had not held the press meet.

Coming back to the film, L2: Empuraan continues to do well in theaters despite piracy setbacks. The makers have now confirmed Mohanlal’s return with L3: The Beginning, the final part of the trilogy.

This chapter dives deeper into power and crime. It also explores Stephen Nedumpally’s journey to becoming Khureshi Ab’raam. A key addition is the Shen Dragon, a Chinese gang influencing global crime. With intense action and suspense, the film expands the Lucifer universe. As excitement grows, fans are eager for casting details and production updates on this much-anticipated conclusion.

Meanwhile, the story of Empuraan is set five years after Lucifer and explores Kerala’s shifting political scene. The new chief minister, driven by self-interest, puts power over the people. As corruption spreads and tensions grow, many believe Stephen Nedumpally will return. The film also uncovers the past of Zayeed Masood, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Have you watched Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan in theaters? If yes, please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.