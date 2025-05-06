Box Office: Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 day-wise India net comparison; how have sequels to hit Bollywood films performed in 2025?

The Hindi cinema audience has recently experienced two much-loved sequels released in theaters in the form of Raid 2 and Kesari Chapter 2, both led by an A-lister superstar from the ‘90s. Raid 2, like its prequel, is a thriller drama, while Kesari 2 is a period courtroom drama, unlike its prequel, which was an action-filled war drama.

Kesari 2 is currently running in the third week of its release, while the Ajay Devgn-starrer has just crossed through its initial five days. Among the two box office competitors, let’s see which one of the two sequels to hit Bollywood films performed in their first five days.

Raid 2 performs better than Kesari 2 at the Indian box office

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 opened at Rs 7.50 crore in India net, while Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 opened at a figure nearly 3 times bigger, with Rs 19 crore. The Akshay Kumar film later collected only Rs 29 crore in India in its 3-day opening weekend while Ajay Devgn’s latest release netted Rs 49.25 crore in 3 days.

Benefiting from an extended weekend of 4 days, the opening weekend box office collection of Raid 2 stands at Rs 71.25 crore. While for Kesari 2, the 4-day total is Rs 33.25 crore, a bit less than half of Raid 2’s figure. Moving forward to Day 5, Kesari 2 collected Rs 4.50 crore on a weekday, while the same day, Raid 2 collected Rs 7 crore in India.

With the 5 days India net combined for Raid 2 brings it to a total of Rs 78.25 crore and for Kesari 2, the cume for its respective initial five days stands at Rs 37.75 crore, showing a huge difference of over 51 percent.

Here's a comparative look at the first five-day net India collections of the two films:

Days Raid 2 Kesari 2 Day 1 Rs 19 crore Rs 7.50 crore Day 2 Rs 12.15 crore Rs 10 crore Day 3 Rs 18.10 crore Rs 11.50 crore Day 4 Rs 22 crore Rs 4.25 crore Day 5 Rs 7 crore Rs 4.50 crore Total Rs 78.25 crore Rs 37.75 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

