Box Office: Saiyaara continues blockbuster run in Netherlands despite War 2 and Coolie release, set to cross EUR 200K mark

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring two fresh faces, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continues its glorious run at the box office. Apart from its phenomenal theatrical run in India, the movie witnessed an outstanding hold in the international territories. Here's taking a look at the week-wise box office performance of Saiyaara in the Netherlands.

Saiyaara grosses EUR 32.8K in 5th week, nears EUR 200K mark

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara released in cinemas on April 18 worldwide. The musical romantic drama grossed over EUR 25.1K in its opening week in the Netherlands. It further recorded a solid growth and raked in EUR 26.7K in the second week, followed by more than double, EUR 61.2K in the third week. The Ahaan and Aneet starrer collected EUR 47.5K in the fourth week, ending its 4-week cume at EUR 160.5K.

The movie didn't even lose its grip against Coolie and War 2 in the 5th week and added another EUR 32.8K to the tally. The 5 Week total box office collection of Saiyaara stands at EUR 193.3K, which is Rs 1.96 crore as per the Indian currency.

As the Mohit Suri directorial is still doing well in the Netherlands, it will storm past the EUR 200K mark very soon, with an eye on its final cume around the EUR 250K mark. The all-time record among Hindi films in the Netherlands belongs to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which earned around EUR 470K.

Week-wise box office collections of Saiyaara in the Netherlands:

Week Netherlands Box Office Week 1 EUR 25.1K Week 2 EUR 26.7K Week 3 EUR 61.2K Week 4 EUR 47.5K Week 5 EUR 32.8K Total EUR 193.3K (Rs 1.96 crore)

Saiyaara in cinemas

Saiyaara is running in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

