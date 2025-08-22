War 2 vs Coolie Extended Opening Week Worldwide Box Office Comparison: Rajinikanth's film leads with Rs 118 crore margin over Hrithik Roshan starrer

Coolie and War 2 have completed 8 days at the box office. Both movies lost their grip on the weekdays and showed heavy drops. While Coolie is still on the leading side, War 2 continues to bridge the gap.

Coolie and War 2 add Rs 7 crore each on Day 8, wrap extended opening week

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie crossed the Rs 400 crore mark globally on its 7th day. The movie added Rs 7 crore on Day 8 (Thursday), bringing the extended opening week cume to Rs 418 crore gross. On the other hand, War 2 is on the verge of hitting the Rs 300 crore gross mark, adding Rs 7 crore on Thursday.

The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR movie is trending better in overseas markets, while the Rajinikanth starrer is leading in day-to-day Indian collections. However, Coolie has the benefit of a superb opening weekend both in India and abroad, which has widened the gap between the collections of both movies. Let's see how these titles perform in the second weekend.

Day-wise gross worldwide box office comparison between Coolie and War 2

Day Coolie War 2 Thursday Rs 150.25 crore Rs 79 crore Friday Rs 91.75 crore Rs 79 crore Saturday Rs 70.75 crore Rs 51 crore Sunday Rs 58.25 crore Rs 48 crore Monday Rs 17 crore Rs 13.50 crore Tuesday Rs 13 crore Rs 15.75 crore Wednesday Rs 10 crore Rs 8.25 crore Thursday Rs 7 crore Rs 7 crore Total Rs 418 crore Rs 299.50 crore

Collectively, both movies closed their extended opening week at Rs 717.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Both Independence Day releases are expected to wind their theatrical runs with a combined cume of Rs 800 crore gross.

War 2 and Coolie in cinemas

War 2 and Coolie are now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

