War 2 Box Office Update: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's movie finally crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide on day 9

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, has finally crossed Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. It crossed it in the morning of the 2nd Friday (day 9). The movie should have put this number in its first 3 days, but that didn't happen. After the weekend, the movie crashed, and then the actioner could just not redeem itself. Rs 300 crore may be its last big milestone, as it gears up for a finish in the vicinity of Rs 350 crore.

War 2 Crosses Rs 300 Crore At The Worldwide Box Office On The 9th Day

War 2's collections are being propelled by its Hindi version at the worldwide box office. Close to 235 crore of the worldwide gross collections have come from Hindi, while the rest have come from the dubbed versions. The final Hindi collections at the worldwide box office shall end up being less than Rs 300 crore. Fighter did close to Rs 330 crore, being a lesser budgeted movie, and for War 2 to do lesser is catastrophic.

War 2 Is A Loss Making Proposition For YRF

War 2 is a loss making proposition for the producers and this generally doesn't happen for reputed production houses. More often than not, big production houses make their money back thanks to solid non-theatrical recoveries. Here, despite the hefty non-theatrical amounts that they are getting, they will incur losses. The movie's losses for YRF shall be in the vicinity of Rs 30 - 55 crore, and that shall depend completely on what the production house decides.

Coolie, which clashed with War 2, hasn't performed too well either. But the producers stand to make money in this case, due to a lower budget and better theatrical recoveries. The much hyped Independence Day 2025 clash has ended up being a dull affair.

War 2 In Theatres

