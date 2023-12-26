Box Office: Salaar grosses over 50 crores for fourth consecutive day in India; Hindi version heads towards hit

Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran has so far grossed Rs 280 crores in India in 4 days.

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Dec 26, 2023   |  01:25 PM IST  |  2.2K
Prabhas
Salaar has a good extended first weekend in India (Credit: Hombale Productions)

Salaar saw another strong day at the box office, recording a Rs. 50 crore plus day. The Monday gross amounted to Rs. 53.50 crore approx, which takes the four days running total of the film at the Indian box office to Rs. 280 crore. There was a holiday for Christmas yesterday which kept the collections of Salaar high but the hold is good for a holiday as well.

Related Story

entertainment

Salaar Day 1 Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer blasts USD 6M Overseas for 145 Crore Worldwide Opening

Salaar Is Second Only To RRR In Nizam At The Box Office

The film is doing particularly well in Nizam, where it is second only to RRR. The four day total is Rs. 72 crore, with Rs. 13 crore plus coming yesterday. The film will cross Rs. 100 crore mark in coming days, which has been done by only two SS Rajamouli films to date. The biggest non-SSR film in the territory is KGF 2, which is also directed by Prashanth Neel, making the top four grossers films from the two star directors.

Salaar Has Also Done Well In Ceeded 

The film has done well in Ceeded, especially considering the recent films of Prabhas underperformed in the region. Andhra is a bit low and could have done better.

 

The box office collections of Salaar at the Indian box office are as follows:

Advertisement

 

Friday: Rs. 95.25 crore

Saturday: Rs. 62.50 crore

Sunday: Rs. 68.50 crore

Monday: Rs. 53.50 crore

 

Total: Rs. 279.75 crore

The Performance Of Salaar In Hindi Can Be Regarded As The Best Of All Versions

Outside Telugu states, the Hindi version is the best performer and could emerge a HIT film there. Karnataka started off big but the trend, especially for the Telugu version isn’t upto the mark though the Hindi and Kannada versions are holiday very well. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are big disappointments with low grosses and trend. The film will likely be out of theatres in the two after the first week.

 

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Salaar at the Indian box office is as follows:

 

Nizam: Rs. 72 crore (Rs. 44 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 18.50 crore (Rs. 13.25 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 53 crore (Rs. 36.75 crore share)

 

AP/TS: Rs. 143.50 crore (Rs. 94 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 29.25 crore (Rs. 15.50 crore share)

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 14.75 crore (Rs. 6.75 crore share)

Kerala: Rs. 11.25 crore (Rs. 4.75 crore share)

North India: Rs. 81 crore (Rs. 35 crore share)

 

India: Rs. 279.75 crore (Rs. 156 crore share)

 

ALSO READ: Salaar Extended Weekend Hindi Box Office: Prabhas film puts up good Rs 65 crores; Set to enter 100 crore club

Advertisement
About The Author
Jatinder Singh

Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor to take centre stage in ‘massive scale’ film; DEETS inside
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun is the front runner for Atlee’s next; Filmmaker looks to start shoot by October

2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration

3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS

4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
5

Latest Articles