Box Office: Salaar grosses over 50 crores for fourth consecutive day in India; Hindi version heads towards hit

Salaar saw another strong day at the box office, recording a Rs. 50 crore plus day. The Monday gross amounted to Rs. 53.50 crore approx, which takes the four days running total of the film at the Indian box office to Rs. 280 crore. There was a holiday for Christmas yesterday which kept the collections of Salaar high but the hold is good for a holiday as well.

Salaar Is Second Only To RRR In Nizam At The Box Office

The film is doing particularly well in Nizam, where it is second only to RRR. The four day total is Rs. 72 crore, with Rs. 13 crore plus coming yesterday. The film will cross Rs. 100 crore mark in coming days, which has been done by only two SS Rajamouli films to date. The biggest non-SSR film in the territory is KGF 2, which is also directed by Prashanth Neel, making the top four grossers films from the two star directors.

Salaar Has Also Done Well In Ceeded

The film has done well in Ceeded, especially considering the recent films of Prabhas underperformed in the region. Andhra is a bit low and could have done better.

The box office collections of Salaar at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 95.25 crore

Saturday: Rs. 62.50 crore

Sunday: Rs. 68.50 crore

Monday: Rs. 53.50 crore

Total: Rs. 279.75 crore

The Performance Of Salaar In Hindi Can Be Regarded As The Best Of All Versions

Outside Telugu states, the Hindi version is the best performer and could emerge a HIT film there. Karnataka started off big but the trend, especially for the Telugu version isn’t upto the mark though the Hindi and Kannada versions are holiday very well. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are big disappointments with low grosses and trend. The film will likely be out of theatres in the two after the first week.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Salaar at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 72 crore (Rs. 44 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 18.50 crore (Rs. 13.25 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 53 crore (Rs. 36.75 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 143.50 crore (Rs. 94 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 29.25 crore (Rs. 15.50 crore share)

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 14.75 crore (Rs. 6.75 crore share)

Kerala: Rs. 11.25 crore (Rs. 4.75 crore share)

North India: Rs. 81 crore (Rs. 35 crore share)

India: Rs. 279.75 crore (Rs. 156 crore share)

