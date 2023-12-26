Salaar Extended Weekend Hindi Box Office: Prabhas film puts up good Rs 65 crores; Set to enter 100 crore club

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan performed well at the Hindi box office in its extended first weekend with takings of around Rs 65.50 crores nett. Being a dubbed film and releasing alongside a film like Dunki, Salaar's numbers are very appreciable and give the film a genuine chance to nett Rs 100 crores in its full run. Both Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have a pan-India market but their past films can't be burdened upon them because the circumstances are different.

Salaar Netted A Good Rs 65.50 Crores In Its Extended First Weekend In Hindi

Salaar netted around Rs 13.50 crores on Christmas day in Hindi. Going forward, the Telugu and Hindi collections will be propelling the business of the film, since the numbers from the other versions are down. The global collections of Salaar are at a huge Rs 355 crores gross but the thing with Telugu films is that they are not too leggie and it will be targetting around Rs 550 crores gross in its full run. Regardless, it has already emerged as the highest grossing Tollywood film of 2023, ahead of Waltair Veerayya.

Salaar Is The Highest Grossing Tollywood Film Of 2023

Salaar has proven the initial box office pull of Prabhas yet again. Any commercial film of the actor has the potential to gross over Rs 100 crores on the first day worldwide, regardless of the content and this is not something many actors can boast of. However, it is essential to be very critical of the film choices going forward since all of it takes hit on the credibility. For an actor coming after Baahubali 2, the choices have been underwhelming, in the larger scheme of things.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 15.50 crores 2 16 crores 3 20.50 crores 4 13.50 crores Total 65.50 crores

Watch the Salaar Trailer

Upcoming Prabhas Films

Prabhas fans and admirers have a plethora of films to look forward to starting with the untitled horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, followed by Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit directed by the director who can't go wrong, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

About Salaar

Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.

When And Where To Watch Salaar

Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.

