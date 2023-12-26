Salaar Extended Weekend Hindi Box Office: Prabhas film puts up good Rs 65 crores; Set to enter 100 crore club

Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran is doing very well for its Hindi version given that it is a dubbed film pitted against a big Hindi film.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on Dec 26, 2023   |  12:00 PM IST  |  985
Prabhas
Salaar has netted over Rs 65 crores in its extended Christmas weekend in Hindi (Credit: Hombale Productions)
Key Highlight
  • Salaar performed well at the Hindi box office in the first weekend despite a critical clash
  • Salaar is on course to enter the Rs 100 crore nett Hindi club provided it holds strong going forward
  • Salaar is playing in theatres since the 22nd of December, 2023

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan performed well at the Hindi box office in its extended first weekend with takings of around Rs 65.50 crores nett. Being a dubbed film and releasing alongside a film like Dunki, Salaar's numbers are very appreciable and give the film a genuine chance to nett Rs 100 crores in its full run. Both Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have a pan-India market but their past films can't be burdened upon them because the circumstances are different.

Related Story

entertainment

List Of Rs 100 Crore Gross Box Office Openers Worldwide: Salaar emerges 10th film to enter coveted club

Salaar Netted A Good Rs 65.50 Crores In Its Extended First Weekend In Hindi

Salaar netted around Rs 13.50 crores on Christmas day in Hindi. Going forward, the Telugu and Hindi collections will be propelling the business of the film, since the numbers from the other versions are down. The global collections of Salaar are at a huge Rs 355 crores gross but the thing with Telugu films is that they are not too leggie and it will be targetting around Rs 550 crores gross in its full run. Regardless, it has already emerged as the highest grossing Tollywood film of 2023, ahead of Waltair Veerayya.

Salaar Is The Highest Grossing Tollywood Film Of 2023

Salaar has proven the initial box office pull of Prabhas yet again. Any commercial film of the actor has the potential to gross over Rs 100 crores on the first day worldwide, regardless of the content and this is not something many actors can boast of. However, it is essential to be very critical of the film choices going forward since all of it takes hit on the credibility. For an actor coming after Baahubali 2, the choices have been underwhelming, in the larger scheme of things.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections
1 15.50 crores
2 16 crores
3 20.50 crores
4 13.50 crores
Total  65.50 crores

Watch the Salaar Trailer

Upcoming Prabhas Films

Prabhas fans and admirers have a plethora of films to look forward to starting with the untitled horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, followed by Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit directed by the director who can't go wrong, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

About Salaar

Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.

When And Where To Watch Salaar

Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.

ALSO READ: Box Office Trends: Salaar clocks Rs 13.50 crore on Christmas Day in Hindi; Collects Rs 65 crore in 4 days

Advertisement
About The Author
Rishil Jogani

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor to take centre stage in ‘massive scale’ film; DEETS inside
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun is the front runner for Atlee’s next; Filmmaker looks to start shoot by October

2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration

3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS

4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
5

Latest Articles