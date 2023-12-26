Salaar Extended Weekend Hindi Box Office: Prabhas film puts up good Rs 65 crores; Set to enter 100 crore club
Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran is doing very well for its Hindi version given that it is a dubbed film pitted against a big Hindi film.
-
Salaar performed well at the Hindi box office in the first weekend despite a critical clash
-
Salaar is on course to enter the Rs 100 crore nett Hindi club provided it holds strong going forward
-
Salaar is playing in theatres since the 22nd of December, 2023
Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan performed well at the Hindi box office in its extended first weekend with takings of around Rs 65.50 crores nett. Being a dubbed film and releasing alongside a film like Dunki, Salaar's numbers are very appreciable and give the film a genuine chance to nett Rs 100 crores in its full run. Both Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have a pan-India market but their past films can't be burdened upon them because the circumstances are different.
Salaar Netted A Good Rs 65.50 Crores In Its Extended First Weekend In Hindi
Salaar netted around Rs 13.50 crores on Christmas day in Hindi. Going forward, the Telugu and Hindi collections will be propelling the business of the film, since the numbers from the other versions are down. The global collections of Salaar are at a huge Rs 355 crores gross but the thing with Telugu films is that they are not too leggie and it will be targetting around Rs 550 crores gross in its full run. Regardless, it has already emerged as the highest grossing Tollywood film of 2023, ahead of Waltair Veerayya.
Salaar Is The Highest Grossing Tollywood Film Of 2023
Salaar has proven the initial box office pull of Prabhas yet again. Any commercial film of the actor has the potential to gross over Rs 100 crores on the first day worldwide, regardless of the content and this is not something many actors can boast of. However, it is essential to be very critical of the film choices going forward since all of it takes hit on the credibility. For an actor coming after Baahubali 2, the choices have been underwhelming, in the larger scheme of things.
The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under
|Day
|Hindi Nett Collections
|1
|15.50 crores
|2
|16 crores
|3
|20.50 crores
|4
|13.50 crores
|Total
|65.50 crores
Watch the Salaar Trailer
Upcoming Prabhas Films
Prabhas fans and admirers have a plethora of films to look forward to starting with the untitled horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, followed by Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit directed by the director who can't go wrong, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
About Salaar
Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.
When And Where To Watch Salaar
Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.
ALSO READ: Box Office Trends: Salaar clocks Rs 13.50 crore on Christmas Day in Hindi; Collects Rs 65 crore in 4 days
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun is the front runner for Atlee’s next; Filmmaker looks to start shoot by October
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS