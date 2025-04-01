MAD Square Box Office Update: After crossing Rs 50 crore worldwide in 4 days, why have makers slashed ticket prices? READ ON

Comic caper MAD Square hit Telugu theaters last Friday with massive excitement surrounding its release. Directed by Kalyan Shankar and produced by Sitara Entertainment, the film features a talented ensemble cast, including Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, Vishnu Oi, and Ram Nithin along with the sparkling presence of Priyanka Jawalkar and Reba Monica John. The movie opened to a solid ₹16 crore worldwide on its first day and quickly soared, crossing ₹50 crore gross in just four days, which is a remarkable achievement of sorts.

However, in a surprising turn of events, producer Naga Vamsi on Tuesday announced that ticket prices of MAD Square across Telugu states would be slashed starting today. So, what's the reason behind this price cut? Vamshi explained that, during the first four days of the movie's release, the ticket prices were increased as it was a festival season and the four major film releases coincided around the same time. He wants to help the Distributors recover their investment big time, hence the high prices. Now that the festival rush is over and also Grade 10 exams concluded in Telugu states, Vamsi felt that returning ticket rates to normal would allow many people especially families and students rush to MAD Square theatres.

This move is expected to benefit MAD Square, as families with students can now enjoy the film at regular ticket prices, which is likely to drive more footfall in theaters. The adjusted ticket pricing should also help the film maintain its momentum at the box office, especially after its strong opening. MAD Square looks set to finish its theatrical run with impressive lifetime collections, possibly hitting ₹80-100 crore. With the slashed ticket prices, the movie could see an even more substantial increase in its box office numbers.

This strategic pricing move could provide the extra push for MAD Square to continue its successful run and reach new heights in the coming weeks. Also with prime competitiors like Robinhood and Empuraan not reaching the anticipated expectations in Telugu states, surely the tide will blow in MAD Square's favour. Watch this space for more updates.

