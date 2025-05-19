Box Office: Sinners stuns with USD 15.4M on 5th weekend, hits USD 240M to surpass The Exorcist in all-time horror ranking

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is proving to be one of 2025’s most unstoppable box office juggernauts. The supernatural horror musical has now surpassed The Exorcist (USD 233 million) to become the fourth highest-grossing scary film of all time at the US box office. In its fifth weekend, Sinners earned a remarkable USD 15.4 million, dropping only 30.3 percent from the previous weekend — an exceptional hold for any genre, let alone horror.

Advertisement

The film’s fifth-frame performance marks the second-biggest fifth weekend ever for an R-rated movie, edging out the likes of Oppenheimer (USD 10.7 million) and The Passion of the Christ (USD 12.9 million), with only Deadpool & Wolverine (USD 18.3 million) ahead.

Sinners also ranks fifth-highest fifth-weekend gross for any April release, trailing major blockbusters such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and The Jungle Book.

It has now amassed USD 240.8 million domestically and USD 316.8 million globally, making it the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year so far. Industry projections suggest the film could reach USD 250 million in the US by next weekend, with a final domestic haul likely crossing USD 280 million.

Directed, written, and produced by Coogler, Sinners is set in the 1930s Mississippi Delta. It stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as criminal twin brothers who return to their hometown only to face a sinister supernatural force. The film also features Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

Advertisement

Coogler began developing the project under his banner, Proximity Media, in early 2024. After a heated bidding war, Warner Bros. Pictures secured distribution rights, and filming took place between April and July 2024. Composer Ludwig Göransson, a longtime Coogler collaborator, served as EP and composed the film’s hauntingly immersive score.

Released on April 18, Sinners has been met with widespread critical acclaim, praised for its bold genre-blending, Jordan’s standout performance, and, of course, Coogler’s directorial vision. With its historic box office showing, Sinners not only redefines horror storytelling but also significantly reclaims theatrical presence for the genre.

ALSO READ: 5 factors driving the box office success of Sinners and making it a must-see hit