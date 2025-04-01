Box Office: Can Sunny Deol's Jaat emerge a HIT, with Sikandar still the top Hindi movie preference?

Can Sunny Deol's Jaat emerge a HIT? The first quarter of 2025 has ended with the theatrical arrival of Sikandar. Next in line is Jaat which is scheduled to be released on April 10 this year. Let's analyze if the upcoming film emerge a hit at the box office amid Sikandar being the top choice of cinegoers in Hindi markets.

Can Sunny Deol's Jaat Become A Hit?

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is expected to open at Rs 10 crore at the box office. Going by the trailer and Sunny Deol's star power, the action thriller looks to be a successful venture. Jaat has to perform quite well during its theatrical run to emerge as a hit.

The makers of Jaat are banking heavily on Sunny Deol who has given an all-time blockbuster, Gadar 2 in 2023. The upcoming movie has a strong narrative packed with high-octane action sequences and dramatic dialogues. It will work mainly for the audiences who like watching him perform action scenes and delivering powerful dialogues on the big screens.

Moreover, Jaat being backed by Mythri Movie Makers can do wonders for the movie. This is to note that the production company was behind the historical run of Pushpa 2: The Rule last year, making it the highest grossing Indian film in the history of our cinema.

Sikandar Is The Top Preference Of Hindi Audience

Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is currently the first preference of cinegoers as far as Hindi movies are concerned. Salman Khan-starrer arrived amid the holdover releases like Chhaava and The Diplomat. While Vicky Kaushal-starrer will leave the theaters soon, John Abraham's movie is lagging behind the new release.

Sikandar has received poor word of mouth for its weak narrative. It opened at Rs 25 crore net business on Sunday. Despite its underwhelming reception, Salman's fans are preferring to watch AR Murugadoss' directorial in theaters.

Sikandar has more than a week to set benchmark for the upcoming movies including Jaat in the second quarter of 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

