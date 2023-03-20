Box Office: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar nears the Rs 100 crore mark; Collects Rs 15.60 crore in second weekend

After collecting Rs 81.70 crore in its opening week, the Luv Ranjan directed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has recorded a decent run at the box office in the second weekend. The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led romantic comedy collects Rs 3.25 crore on second Friday followed by Rs 5.75 crore on second Saturday and finally Rs 6.60 crore (Estimate) on second Sunday. The 12-day total collections of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stands at Rs 97.30 crore and the film is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club in the next two days.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar targets to be a moderate success in long run

The film has continued to show a good run the multiplexes, especially in North India, however, the mass belts should have fared better. In the second weekend, the film has collected Rs 15.60 crore, and perhaps this could have been higher by 2 crores in the range of Rs 17.00 crore. The overall trend and collections of TJMM till date are decent and the film is targeting a finish in the vicinity of Rs 120 crore. Ideally, a rom-com at Rs 120 crore is a clean hit, but for TJMM, the costs are on the higher side and it will end up being a moderately successful venture settling for the average tag.

Better production management and no covid would have ensured a clean hit verdict for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at the same number, as budget would have been a lot lower. The trend of the film is decent and the result has also kept the rom-com genre alive in the Hindi Film Industry. Had the film ended under the Rs 100 crore mark, the rom com genre would have collapsed and the Hindi Film Industry would have completely shifted their attention to merely spectacle cinema. This is a reasonable result for a film with mixed/decent talk among the audience and if the talk was a little more universal in smaller centres, the lifetime total would have flirted with the Rs 150 crore mark.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and it's issue with budget

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has found itself a place in the top grossing rom-coms of all time and if the film reaches the Rs 120 crore mark in long run, it may well end up being the second highest grossing rom com of all time after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The genre in modern times is a one-man show with Ranbir Kapoor dominating the list of top grossing rom coms (more on this later). If we have to describe the business of TJMM in India, the collections are good enough for a rom com in post pandemic world, but it’s the budget which has acted as a hindrance for everyone to celebrate.

Day Wise Box Office Collection

Week One: Rs 81.70 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 3.25 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 5.75 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs 6.60 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 97.30 crore

Standalone, its among the rarest of the rare non sequel, non-franchise, non-action film to get some sort of footfalls in the post pandemic world for the Hindi Film Industry. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will end up being the 6th Ranbir Kapoor film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. His previous 100 crore grossers include Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju and Brahmastra. It will also be the second Rs 100 crore grosser for director Luv Ranjan after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. For Shraddha, TJMM will be the fifth Rs 100 crore earner after ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho and Chhichhore. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on TJMM.

