Chhaava Day 15 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's film nets Rs 12 crore on third Friday; remains top choice among Hindi cinegoers in February

Laxman Utekar's Chhaava is roaring at the box office for two weeks. In the film, Vicky Kaushal stars as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj alongside Rashmika Mandanna who is cast as his on-screen wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye Khanna plays main antagonist, Aurangzeb. Chhaava has stepped into its third week. It has remained the top choice for Hindi cinegoers.

Chhaava Records Rs 12 Crore On Day 15; To Cross Rs 400 Crore In Third Weekend

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 205 crore in the opening week. In the second week, Vicky Kaushal's film earned Rs 170 crore. It witnessed similar business on the third Friday as it minted on second Thursday. On Day 15, the historical actioner has fetched Rs 12 crore at the box office.

The cume collection of Chhaava now stands at Rs 387 crore net at the Indian box office. Utekar's directorial will cross the Rs 400 crore mark in the third weekend.

Chhaava's India Net Box Office Collections Are As Follows:

Weeks/Days Net India Box Office Week 1 Rs 205 crore Week 2 Rs 170 crore Day 15 Rs 12 crore Total Rs 387 crore

Chhaava Is A Top Choice At Bollywood Box Office

Chhaava has remained a top choice for Hindi audience this month among other releases like Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi. It has managed to rule the box office with its oustanding performance. The film is now running parallel to new movies, Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon.

Chhaava recieved strong word of mouth for its portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and how he fought a battle with Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. Dinesh Vijan's production is also being celebrated for Vicky Kaushal's powerful screen presence as the Maratha warrior.

Chhaava In Cinemas

