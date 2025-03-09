Chhaava Day 24 Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's period drama maintains good hold on India vs New Zealand final cricket match; mints Rs 9 crore
The Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava managed to hold well against the high-stake cricket match between India and New Zealand today. The total cume inches closer to Rs 500 crore mark.
Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava continues its winning streak at the box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, the movie managed to brave the India vs New Zealand final cricket match.
Chhaava adds Rs 9 crore to the tally; targets Rs 500 crore club
Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the Vicky Kaushal starrer added Rs 9 crore to the tally amid a high-stakes cricket match today. The total cume of Chhaava now rose to Rs 487 crore net in India.
For the unversed, the period drama raked over Rs 209 crore in the first week, followed by Rs 171 crore in the second week and Rs 80.75 crore in the third week. It clocked over another Rs 26.50 crore in its fourth weekend.
Looking at its trends, Chhaava will mark a grand entry into the Rs 500 crore club in a couple of days. It needs another Rs 13 crore to achieve this feat. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the historical drama will face new releases—The Diplomat, Kesari Veer, and Rise Of The Dragon—from next weekend.
Chhaava's Box Office Collections In 24 Days Are Listed Below:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Box Office
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 80.75 crore
|Day 22
|Rs 6 crore
|Day 23
|Rs 11.50 crore
|Day 24
|Rs 9 crore
|Total
|Rs 486.75 crore
Chhaava in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
