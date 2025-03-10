Chhaava Day 25 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner is UNSTOPPABLE in Hindi markets; nets Rs 3.5 crore on fourth Monday

On 25th day of its release, Chhaava collected Rs 3.5 crore net in India. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical actioner was released on February 14.

Chhaava, which has been running in theaters for over a month, has performed exceptionally well at the box office. The historical actioner stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been maintaining good hold in Hindi markets.

Chhaava Brings Rs 3.5 Crore Business On Day 25

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 3.5 crore on fourth Monday. The box office performance of the historical actioner was slightly affected by India vs New Zealand's final at ICC Champions Trophy on fourth Sunday. 

Chhaava fetched Rs 209 crore in opening week, followed by Rs 171 crore in second week, and Rs 80.75 crore in third week. In the fourth week, Laxman Utekar's directorial minted Rs 29 crore. The cume collection of Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster stands at Rs 489.25 crore.

Here's How Much Chhaava Collected In 25 Days:

 Weeks/Days   Net India Box Office 
Week 1 Rs 209 crore
Week 2 Rs 171 crore
Week 3 Rs 80.75 crore
Day 22 Rs 6 crore
Day 23 Rs 11.50 crore
Day 24 Rs 8 crore
Day 25 Rs 3.5 crore
Total Rs 489.25 crore

More About Chhaava's Box Office Performance

Chhaava now requires Rs 11 crore to reach the target of Rs 500 crore. It is expected to collect Rs 550 crore by the end its theatrical run. The film is currently running parallel to Sohum Shah's production, Crazxy and Reema Kagti's directorial, Superboys of Malegaon. It has outperformed both the rival releases.

Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, it also stars Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

Chhaava In Cinemas 

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

