Chhaava Day 25 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner is UNSTOPPABLE in Hindi markets; nets Rs 3.5 crore on fourth Monday

Chhaava, which has been running in theaters for over a month, has performed exceptionally well at the box office. The historical actioner stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been maintaining good hold in Hindi markets.

Chhaava Brings Rs 3.5 Crore Business On Day 25

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 3.5 crore on fourth Monday. The box office performance of the historical actioner was slightly affected by India vs New Zealand's final at ICC Champions Trophy on fourth Sunday.

Chhaava fetched Rs 209 crore in opening week, followed by Rs 171 crore in second week, and Rs 80.75 crore in third week. In the fourth week, Laxman Utekar's directorial minted Rs 29 crore. The cume collection of Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster stands at Rs 489.25 crore.

Here's How Much Chhaava Collected In 25 Days:

Weeks/Days Net India Box Office Week 1 Rs 209 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Week 3 Rs 80.75 crore Day 22 Rs 6 crore Day 23 Rs 11.50 crore Day 24 Rs 8 crore Day 25 Rs 3.5 crore Total Rs 489.25 crore

More About Chhaava's Box Office Performance

Chhaava now requires Rs 11 crore to reach the target of Rs 500 crore. It is expected to collect Rs 550 crore by the end its theatrical run. The film is currently running parallel to Sohum Shah's production, Crazxy and Reema Kagti's directorial, Superboys of Malegaon. It has outperformed both the rival releases.

Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, it also stars Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

Chhaava In Cinemas

