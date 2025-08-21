Coolie (Hindi) Extended Week One Box Office: Rajinikanth's film slows down after fair start, collects Rs 23 crore in 8 days

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth in the lead, slowed down on the weekdays after a reasonable opening weekend.

Coolie nets Rs 75 lakh on Day 8, wraps extended week at Rs 23 crore

After debuting with Rs 4.25 crore, Coolie collected Rs 6 crore on Independence Day, recording its biggest day. The movie wrapped its 4-day weekend at Rs 18.50 crore net in Hindi. It further witnessed a massive drop on Monday, collecting just Rs 1.30 crore. The movie went on to add Rs 1.55 crore on Tuesday and Rs 90 lakh on Wednesday.

As per estimates, Coolie: The Powerhouse netted another Rs 75-80 lakh on Thursday, closing its opening week of 8 days at Rs 23 crore net in Hindi.

The Rajinikanth movie will have to show some magical jumps in the second weekend, as the trend is heading towards an average end at the Hindi box office. The movie is heavily hampered by the average word-of-mouth and clash with War 2 and the holdover release, Mahavatar Narsimha.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is expected to end its entire theatrical run around Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore in Hindi. Coolie is likely to emerge as the highest-grossing movie of Kanagaraj in the Hindi belt, surpassing Leo.

Day-wise box office collections of Coolie: The Powerhouse in Hindi

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.25 crore Friday Rs 6.00 crore Saturday Rs 4.00 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Monday Rs 1.30 crore Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore Wednesday Rs 90 lakh Thursday Rs 75-80 lakh (est.) Total Rs 23 crore net in 8 days in Hindi

