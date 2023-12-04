Animal tops global box office chart defeating Napoleon & Hunger Games; Ranbir Kapoor film collects USD 40.5 million

The rage of Animal has been the talk of the town across the globe as the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has emerged the #1 film at the worldwide box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has collected around USD 40.50 million (INR 340 crore) through its three-day run at the global box office. The gangster-based action drama has collected Rs 233 crore in India in its opening weekend whereas the overseas business amounts to Rs 106 crore (USD 12.4 million) as per early estimates.

Animal becomes the first Hindi film to top global box office charts

Animal has become the third Indian film after Master and RRR to take the #1 spot at global box office through its run in the opening weekend. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has created history by becoming the first film of Hindi origin to take the top spot at the worldwide box office charts. Animal faced competition from Napoleon and Hunger Games at the global level and has managed to defeat both the international films by a margin.

Napoleon collected USD 36 million (INR 300 crore) over the weekend, whereas Hunger Games scored USD 30 million (INR 250 crore) through the three day run. Two other Hollywood films form a part of the list, namely, Renaissance (USD 27 million) and Wish (USD 26 million). This is a historic feat for the Hindi Film Fraternity and something that would stand tall in the record books for a long time.

Animal also consolidated the ability of Ranbir Kapoor to bring in the audience to the cinema halls not just in India but also in the international markets. The diaspora to consume his content is increasing by the day and Animal has just laid a big foundation for the films to come in the near future. Talking of the business, Animal has hit a century for 3 consecutive days at the global box office and is continuing to go strong even on Monday if early trends in advances are anything to go by.

Animal Worldwide Box Office Estimates (GBOC):

Friday: Rs 114 crore

Saturday: Rs 110 crore

Sunday: Rs 116 crore

Total: Rs 340 crore

Note: These are estimates and actuals shall be updated by Monday noon.

