Court State Vs A Nobody Worldwide Box Office: Priyadarshi's movie maintains GOOD HOLD; approaches Rs 50 crore mark
Telugu movie Court State Vs A Nobody recorded a good hold at the box office. The movie is inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark soon. Details Inside.
Court State Vs A Nobody, starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the lead role along with Harsh Roshan, Shivaji, and Sridevi, is doing very well at the box office. The Telugu movie maintained a good hold at the ticket window and continued to score well in its second week.
Court State Vs A Nobody adds Rs 1.25 crore on 2nd Monday; inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark
Presented by Telugu actor Nani, Court State Vs A Nobody added Rs 11 crore to the tally from Day 8 to Day 11, with its 11th Day (2nd Monday) hitting around Rs 1.25 crore. The movie had grossed Rs 36.50 crore in its opening week. The total 11-day cume of the much-loved courtroom drama went to Rs 47.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office.
The movie is holding up well in its second week and it will soon storm past the Rs 50 crore mark globally. The Ram Jagadeesh directorial debut turned out to be a successful venture for the makers as the movie not only received audience's love but also theatrical returns.
Court - State Vs A Nobody Worldwide Box Office Collection (Approx.):
|Day
|Worldwide Collections
|1
|Rs 8 crore
|2
|Rs 7 crore
|3
|Rs 8 crore
|4
|Rs 4 crore
|5
|Rs 4 crore
|6
|Rs 3 crore
|7
|Rs 2.5 crore
|8
|Rs 2.25 crore
|9
|Rs 4 crore
|10
|Rs 3.5 crore
|11
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Total
|Rs 47.5 crore Gross
Court - State Vs A Nobody in cinemas
Court - State Vs A Nobody is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Have you watched the movie yet? Tell us in the comment section and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Box Office: Decoding expectations of Salman Khan's Sikandar; can the highly-awaited movie cross Rs 200 crore?