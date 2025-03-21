Box Office: Court State vs a Nobody maintains SOLID momentum, grosses Rs 2.5 crore on Day 7
Priyadarshi’s Court State vs a Nobody stays steady, grossing Rs 2.5 Crore on Day 7. With new releases incoming, can it sustain momentum until Eid? The real test begins now
Priyadarshi’s courtroom drama Court State vs a Nobody continues to hold strong, collecting Rs 2.5 crore on Day 7. The film has maintained steady momentum, and the team, including producer-actor Nani, joined Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, and Sridevi to celebrate the film’s success.
Worldwide Box Office Collection (Approx.)
|Day
|Worldwide Collections
|1
|Rs 8 crore
|2
|Rs 7 crore
|3
|Rs 8 crore
|4
|Rs 4 crore
|5
|Rs 4 crore
|6
|Rs 3 crore
|7
|Rs 2.5 crore
|Total
|Rs 36.5 crore Worldwide
As Court State vs a Nobody steps into another week, the competition stiffens with ongoing hits like Chhaava and Dragon: The Diplomat. However, the real test begins on Friday, March 21, with multiple new releases.
Among the fresh contenders are Telugu films Artiste, Shanmukha, Tuk Tuk, and Pelli Kaani Prasad, alongside Bollywood’s Tumko Meri Kasam starring Anupam Kher and Adah Sharma. Hollywood entries Snow White and Locked also add to the mix.
Adding to the box office shake-up are two major re-releases. Salaar: Cease Fire Part 1, which already secured Rs 1 crore in pre-bookings, and Nani-Vijay Deverakonda’s cult hit Yevade Subramanyam. Sunny Deol’s Ghatak also makes a comeback, attracting nostalgia-driven audiences.
With a crucial Friday ahead, all eyes are on Court State vs a Nobody. If it holds its ground, it may enjoy a clear run until Eid, maximizing its box office potential!
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
