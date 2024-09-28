Devara Part 1 Day 2 Hindi Box Office Collections: Jr NTR film sees SLIGHT growth on 1st Saturday; Nets Rs 8.50 crore

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor had a reasonably good first day at the Hindi box office as it collected Rs 7.50 crore. The film saw a slight growth on day 2 as it collected Rs 8.25 to Rs 8.75 crore and it will further grow on Sunday, for an opening weekend in excess of Rs 25 crore. That would be a pretty good result for Devara Part 1 considering that the advances were underwhelming and a Rs 25 crore lifetime was what was once being considered.

Devara Shows Slight Growth In Collections On 2nd Day In India For The Hindi Version

Devara Part 1 will have to hold very well over the weekdays now. If the film manages a 50 percent plus hold on Monday, it will be able to leg its way to a Rs 55-60 crore final. Devara Part 1's Hindi rights were fixed at Rs 45 crore (Advance Commission). This suggests that the makers were expecting atleast Rs 100 crore net. The opening of the Jr NTR starrer has more or less shattered the chances of a Rs 100 crore final in Hindi but if the film actually gets close to it, it will be very good for the movie and the sequel planned after it. The advance commission deal means that the distributors won't lose money on the movie, even if it doesn't perform as per expectations.

Devara Part 1 Is Swiftly Moving Towards Breakeven Point

Devara Part 1 is doing well overall and is galloping its way towards breakeven. The hold over the weekdays will determine whether Devara Part 1 is able to breakeven and be profitable for the distributors or not. As for the producers, they are sitting pretty with big profits.

The Day Wise Net India Box Office Collections Of Devara Part 1 In Hindi Are As Under

Day India Net Box Office Hindi 1 Rs 7,50 crore 2 Rs 8.50 crore Total Rs 16 crore net in India in 2 days for Hindi version

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

