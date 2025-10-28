6 Tamil and Telugu films releasing on Pongal, Sankranti 2026: Prabhas' The Raja Saab to Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Pongal and Sankranti mark a prime movie-going window, drawing families and friends to theaters for a grand cinematic celebration. As this festive season approaches, anticipation is high for several blockbuster Tamil and Telugu films set to hit the silver screens. Get ready to explore the highly anticipated releases.

6 Tamil and Telugu movies releasing on Pongal/Sankranti 2026

1. The Raja Saab

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore

Maruthi Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Horror Comedy

Romantic Horror Comedy Release Date: January 9, 2026

The Raja Saab is a romantic horror comedy starring Prabhas in the lead role. Directed by Maruthi, the film follows a youngster who plans to sell his grandfather's ancestral mansion to amass a huge fortune.

However, things take a dark turn when he is forced to confront his grandfather's malevolent spirit, which haunts the mansion. The story unfolds through a humorous tone as he attempts to survive the supernatural trials and outsmart the spirit.

Promised to be a complete entertainer packed with comedy, romance, music, and action, The Raja Saab is expected to be a top festive release.

2. Anangana Oka Raju

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh

Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh Director: Maari

Maari Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: January 14, 2026

Anangana Oka Raju is an upcoming Telugu-language romantic comedy starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leads. Directed by Maari, the film features the Chhichhore actor in a quirky and fun-loving avatar.

While more details about the plot are awaited, the makers have recently released entertaining promos and announced that the first single will be out soon.

3. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, VTV Ganesh, Venkatesh Daggubati (cameo)

Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, VTV Ganesh, Venkatesh Daggubati (cameo) Director: Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Comedy Action Drama

Comedy Action Drama Release Date: January 12, 2026 (Tentative)

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is a comedy-action drama aimed for a Sankranti 2026 release. Although an official date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the film is likely to hit theaters on January 12, 2026.

The movie is expected to be a complete family entertainer blending action and humor. With Venkatesh Daggubati appearing in an extended cameo, the title pays homage to Chiranjeevi's original name, Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad.

4. Parasakthi

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Sreeleela, Basil Joseph, Rana Daggubati

Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Sreeleela, Basil Joseph, Rana Daggubati Director: Sudha Kongara

Sudha Kongara Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Period Political Drama

Period Political Drama Release Date: January 14, 2026

Sivakarthikeyan is all set to return to the big screen this festive season with his much-anticipated period political drama, Parasakthi. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film reportedly features the Amaran actor as a student leader who opposes the imposition of a language on the Tamil people.

With Ravi Mohan playing the main antagonist, the movie also stars Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut) and Atharvaa Murali as co-leads. Basil Joseph and Rana Daggubati are also expected to appear in pivotal roles.

Originally, the project was planned with Suriya, with the title Puranaanooru. However, after that version was shelved, the director teamed up with SK to bring the story to life.

5. RT76 (Tentative)

Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath (tentative)

Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath (tentative) Director: Kishore Tirumala

Kishore Tirumala Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action Romance

Action Romance Release Date: January 13, 2026

Following the release of Mass Jathara on October 31, 2025, Ravi Teja will return to theaters with his tentatively titled romantic action film, RT76. Directed by Nenu Sailaja fame Kishore Tirumala, the movie is expected to be a mass entertainer similar to Teja's previous endeavors.

While specific details about the story remain under wraps, reports suggest that Ashika Ranganath will play the female lead.

6. Jana Nayagan

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, Prakash Raj

Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, Prakash Raj Director: H Vinoth

H Vinoth Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Political Action Drama

Political Action Drama Release Date: January 9, 2026

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is slated for a Pongal 2026 theatrical release. The political action drama is said to feature Vijay as a former police officer.

While the storyline remains tightly under wraps, reports indicate that the movie has a sci-fi backdrop, with a climax where Vijay's character battles humanoids, exploring the theme of “Humans vs AI.”

Additionally, speculations suggest that the film's first single will be released in early November 2025.

While these films have confirmed their releases for Pongal/Sankranti 2026, some of them are likely to be postponed, avoiding a box office clash with each other.

