Dragon Day 12 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's rom-com continues WINNING-STREAK; grosses Rs 2.30 crore
Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayudu Lohar, continues to hold well in its second week. Deets Inside.
The Tamil-language movie Dragon, starring Pardeep Ranganathan in the lead roles, is performing extremely well at the box office. The romantic comedy is going very strong even in its second week and is set for a long run.
Dragon adds Rs 2.30 crore to the tally on 2nd Tuesday; approaches Rs 65 crore mark
Backed by AGS Entertainment, Dragon has recently crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. As per estimates, the movie recorded another strong business day at the box office today and added around Rs 2.30 crore to the tally. The total cume of the romantic comedy, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, now stands at Rs 63.30 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.
Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran and Kayudu Lohar, the movie is inching towards the Rs 65 crore mark. It will storm this mark in a couple of days and then head towards a new milestone at the box office. The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer has already bagged the title of the second highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu, surpassing Madha Gaja Raja. It is now only behind Ajith Kumar's last release, Vidaamuyarchi.
Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|Day
|Gross TN Box Office
|1
|Rs 5.75 crore
|2
|Rs 8.85 crore
|3
|Rs 10.40 crore
|4
|Rs 4 crore
|5
|Rs 4 crore
|6
|Rs 4.5 crore
|7
|Rs 3.5 crore
|8
|Rs 4 crore
|9
|Rs 6.50
|10
|Rs 7 crore
|11
|Rs 2.50 crore
|12
|Rs 2.30 crore (exp)
|Total
|Rs 63.30 crore
Dragon in cinemas
Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
