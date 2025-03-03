Dragon Day 11 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's BLOCKBUSTER movie registers solid hold; grosses Rs 2.50 crore
Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, recorded a strong hold at the Tamil Nadu box office. Check out the details.
Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, along with Anupama Parameswaran and Kayudu Lohar, is holding up very well at the box office. The romantic comedy has already bagged a blockbuster verdict and continues to witness significant traction at the ticket window.
Dragon grosses Rs 2.50 crore on Day 11; crosses Rs 60 crore mark in TN
Produced by AGS Entertainment, Dragon added Rs 2.50 crore on the second Monday after successfully dominating the Tamil box office for 10 straight days. The movie, which was released alongside Dhanush-directed Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, has become the top choice ever since it hit the theatres. The total cume of Dragon now reached Rs 61 crore at the Tamil box office.
Globally, the movie has already smashed the Rs 100 crore mark and now heading to storm the Rs 125 crore mark. It will be interesting to see if the movie can close its lifetime theatrical run at Rs 150 crore gross, globally.
Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|Day
|Gross TN Box Office
|1
|Rs 5.75 crore
|2
|Rs 8.85 crore
|3
|Rs 10.40 crore
|4
|Rs 4 crore
|5
|Rs 4 crore
|6
|Rs 4.5 crore
|7
|Rs 3.5 crore
|8
|Rs 4 crore
|9
|Rs 6.50
|10
|Rs 7 crore
|11
|Rs 2.50 crore
|Total
|Rs 61 crore
Dragon in cinemas
Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
