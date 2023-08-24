Dream Girl 2 Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana's film sells 27 thousand tickets in top national chains

Ayushmann Khurrana is finally returning as Pooja in Dream Girl 2. Dream Girl is Ayushmann's biggest hit at the domestic box office till date and thus the anticipation for its sequel has been high. Most of the core cast has been retained while Ananya Panday is the new addition. The promotional campaign of Dream Girl 2 has been very strategic and effective. The trailer has got a positive feedback and the same is reflecting in reasonably good advance ticket sales. 13 hours prior to the release day, the comedy has sold 27000 tickets in top 3 national chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis and it is expected to touch 50000 by the end of the day.

Dream Girl 2 has sold around 27 thousand tickets in top 3 national chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis as at 11:00am on the 24th of August, that is around 13 hours prior to its release. PVR has contributed to the sale of 14500 tickets while both Inox and Cinepolis have sold a little over 6000 tickets each. The advances will gain momentum on the evening prior to release and that momentum should ensure that the total ticket sales for the film exceed 50 thousand in top national chains. A small national movie chain like MovieMax has also sold around 1400 tickets which is quite encouraging.

Dream Girl 2 Opening Day Prediction

Considering the advance bookings and the reception of the film's units, Dream Girl 2 looks to open in the vicinity of Rs 8 to 9 crores nett. It will be the biggest Ayushmann Khurrana opener since pandemic. The opening day number shall end up lower than the first Dream Girl but that should not really be a concern since the post-pandemic dynamics are way different. If the film gets acceptance, it will be able to run well till the release of the box office juggernaut that is Jawan, which releases on 7th September, 2023.

Watch the Dream Girl 2 trailer:

About Dream Girl 2

Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

When And When To Watch Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 can be watched a theatre near you from the 25th of August, 2023.

