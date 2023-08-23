Dream Girl 2 Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana's film sells 14 thousand tickets 2 days prior to release

Ayushmann Khurrana is finally returning as Pooja in Dream Girl 2. Pooja is one of Ayushmann's most loved characters. Dream Girl is his biggest hit at the domestic box office till date and thus the anticipation for its sequel has been high. Most of the core cast has been retained while Ananya Panday is the new addition. The promotional campaign of Dream Girl 2 has been very strategic and effective. The trailer has got a positive feedback and the same is reflecting in good advance booking sales.

Dream Girl Has Sold 14 Thousand Tickets In Top 3 National Multiplexes, 2 Days Prior To Its Release

Dream Girl 2 has sold around 14 thousand tickets in top 3 national chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis as at 11:59pm on the 22nd of August, that is around 2 days prior to its release. With the way it is trending, it will have sold around 60 thousand tickets in the top chains before its release day. The advance bookings so far indicate an opening of around Rs 9 crores. This number, although lower than Dream Girl, can be seen positively because it is releasing when both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are still going very strong and are expected to retain a good number of their screens even in their third week. The makers will be hoping that the content of the film clicks so that it can have a good little run till the release of Jawan on the 7th of September, 2023.

Dream Girl 2 And The Skepticism Of Its Acceptance

A lot of people in the trade circles are a little skeptical about the acceptance of Dream Girl 2 due to the treatment of its lead actor. Ayushmann essays the role of Karam but will be playing Pooja through most of the film. The antics of Pooja have been taken to another level in the second part and so it will be interesting to see if the audience is just as accepting towards Dream Girl 2 as they were to Dream Girl or not. Ayushmann hasn't had a good run in theatres post pandemic and he would be hoping to get a hit under his kitty and get back to the form that he was in, before pandemic hit Indian lands.

Watch the Dream Girl 2 trailer:

About Dream Girl 2

Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

When And When To Watch Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 can be watched a theatre near you from the 25th of August, 2023.

