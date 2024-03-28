Pinkvilla Predicts: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew ready to pleasantly surprise at the box office

Crew is all ready to release in theatres on the 29th of March, 2024. The film directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in titular roles is all set to pleasantly surprise at the Indian Box Office, if the advance bookings are anything to go by. Crew is looking to sell around 40 thousand tickets in top national chains for the opening day by the end of its advances and that would be impressive given the post-pandemic box office scenario.

Crew Is Ready To Take An Opening Of Around Rs 7.50 Crores In India

Crew is going to take an opening of around Rs 7-8 crores nett, with the Good Friday boost also considered. The Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer has benefitted by well received movie units like the teaser, trailer and songs. This kind of opening is expected out of Crew even though it is locking horns with a global movie phenomenon like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is tracking to collect around Rs 11-12 crores nett on its first day in India.

The Box Office Health In India Is Improving Gradually

Cumulatively, Crew and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire are going to collect in the vicinity of Rs 18 crores on Friday and around Rs 60-65 crores over the weekend. The box office health in India is getting better and better as more and more people are stepping out to watch different movies in theatres. The struggle persists for films that fail to register an opening, but the films that do, atleast reach a respectable final number unless the talk is outrightly negative.

Crew's Box Office Prospects Look Bright

Crew is fortunately part of the group of films that is going to atleast register a good opening. In the last few months, we have had films like Sam Bahadur, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Hua and Article 370 breach a number of Rs 80-90 crores nett in India with an opening of Rs 5-7 crores. Crew, which is tracking to open bigger, can certainly also target to be part of this coveted list of recent Hindi box office successes.

Watch the Crew Trailer

About Crew

Crew follows the life of three hard-working flight-attendants essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, who haven't been paid their salary in months. Their destinies lead them to some unwarranted situations. Soon, they find themselves caught in a web of lies.

Crew In Theatres

Crew releases in theatres on the 29th of March, 2024. The film's advance ticket bookings have begun. Book your tickets now.

