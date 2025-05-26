Karan Veer Mehra Abhijeet Bhattacharya Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Bold scenes for Tripti Dimri in Spirit Dhadak 2 Release Date Housefull 5 Trailer Hrithik Roshan impressed by Rakesh Roshan Cocktail Re-release Ishaan Khatter Maa Bipasha Basu Jism

Final Destination Bloodlines Day 12 India Box Office: Hit horror-fantasy nets impressive Rs 1.5 crore on 2nd Monday

Final Destination: Bloodlines shows strong staying power in India, nearing Rs 50 crore. It’s the franchise’s highest-grossing film globally, praised for suspense and fresh twists.

Seema Sinha
Written by Seema Sinha , Entertainment Journalist
Published on May 26, 2025
Warner Bros. Pictures
Picture Courtesy: Warner Bros. Pictures

Final Destination: Bloodlines is showing strong staying power at the Indian box office. On day 12, it's second Monday, the supernatural horror film earned an estimated Rs 1.5 crore net, maintaining a steady trend despite both local and Hollywood competition (Mission: Impossible 8) and weekday slowdown. 

This brings the film's total collection in India to Rs 43.75 crore, an impressive feat given its limited brand recognition and lack of a major Tinseltown star.

Here's a breakdown of the film's India box office performance so far:

Day Collection (Rs net)
Day 1 Rs 4.25 crore
Day 2 Rs 5.00 crore
Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore
Day 4 Rs 6.75 crore
Day 5
Rs 2.75 crore
Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore
Day 7 Rs 2.60 crore
Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore
Day 9 Rs 2.20 crore
Day 10 Rs 3.80 crore
Day 11 Rs 4.00 crore
Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore
Total Rs 43.75 crore


Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines serves as the sixth installment in the long-running horror franchise. The film acts as both a reboot and a continuation of the saga, focusing on a college student played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who inherits the ability to foresee death from her dying grandmother. Her first premonition shows death closing in on her family. She must now race against time to prevent the misfortune.

The movie also features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Breck Badinger, and Tony Todd. After facing delays due to the Hollywood strikes, the film, originally meant to be an HBO series, hit theaters on May 16 and has since done extremely well, grossing USD 187.1 million globally so far.

With this figure, Bloodlines is both the highest-grossing and highest-reviewed movie in the franchise. Audiences worldwide have embraced the film for its suspenseful pacing, eerie death sequences, and fresh narrative twist.

Back to its performance in India, given its consistent run, Final Destination: Bloodlines is expected to comfortably cross Rs 50 crore, an impressive mark given its niche appeal and minimal marketing efforts by Warner Bros.

