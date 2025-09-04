OG North America Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan's action drama becomes fastest Indian film to hit USD 1 million pre-sales

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie, OG (They Call Him OG), is creating havoc at the US box office. The movie is selling tickets like hotcakes in North America, proving the superstardom of Pawan Kalyan. The Telugu star is set for a resurgence with OG as his last few releases couldn't hit the mark at the box office.

However, OG will ensure a historic start for Pawan Kalyan in the west. The movie has hit the USD 1 million mark in advance sales for North American premieres. With such impressive pre-bookings, the Sujeeth directorial turned the first ever Indian movie to enter the million mark ahead of 21 days of release.

OG sells 34000 tickets in North America, hits 1 million mark

Backed by DVV Entertainment, OG sold over 31,000 tickets worth USD 920K in the USA alone across 1480 plus shows in 400 locations. The total North America pre-sales touched the USD 1 million mark, selling over 34,000 tickets so far, according to the data shared by @Venky_BO. AMC Cinemas are yet to open the advance booking.

With around 3 weeks still in hand, the Pawan Kalyan starrer is all set to post a massive figure in the advance booking alone. If the movie continues to sell tickets at the same pace, it will definitely surpass the total North American pre-sales of Rajinikanth's Coolie. As per current trends, the premiere day collection for OG is expected to be around USD 3 million, depending on how the movie holds in the coming days.

The outstanding advance booking of OG proves yet again why Pawan Kalyan is called Powerstar. The actor literally has no competition when he comes with the right script. The hype around OG is insane because of the collaboration of Kalyan and Sujeeth. Now all eyes are on its initial word-of-mouth and audience reception. If it manages to impress the fans, OG will ensure a historic comeback of Pawan Kalyan at the box office.

OG Star Cast and Release Date

For the unversed, They Call Him OG also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan. The movie releases in theaters on 25 September, with US premieres on 24 September. The advance booking in India will open close to the release date.

