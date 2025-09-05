The Conjuring: Last Rites Twitter Reviews: Fans Call Final Ed and Lorraine Warren Movie Emotional but Predictable

This weekend marks the end of an era for horror fans as The Conjuring: Last Rites hits theaters. The film is the final chapter in the main Conjuring franchise, closing the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to play the beloved ghost-hunting couple one last time, and fans on social media are sharing their first reactions.

Advertisement

Mixed Twitter reactions for The Conjuring: Last Rites

Many viewers say the movie delivers effective scares, while others feel it fell short of expectations. One Twitter user wrote, “While the scares can be familiar, #TheConjuring: Last Rites has several effectively staged sequences. The horror is balanced with heart. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga once again elevate the material as they return for ‘one last job.’”

Another fan admitted the film had pacing issues but still found it worth watching. They shared, “The Conjuring: Last Rites had me all over the place. Pacing issues took me out of it at times but it offers up enough effective chills, particularly during its climax, that work. In the end, it's the characters that shine & make it a worthy final entry.”

Here are some Twitter reviews:

Some praised the emotional farewell to the Warrens. A review described it as, “A fitting and beautiful conclusion to Ed and Lorraine Warren's story. A thrilling and terrifying look at the case that had the Warrens hanging up their crucifixes and a movie that made me so sad to say goodbye!”

Advertisement

Here’s what fans think about the scares

Not everyone was impressed with the horror. One viewer said, “Just finished The Conjuring: Last Rites…girl it wasn’t scary - predictable jumpscares at best. Screamed once in 2 hrs, laughed way more than that, giving it a mid 5/10 but still, sad this series ended.”

Another reaction pointed out the lack of suspense. They wrote, “THE CONJURING: LAST RITES felt more like a prayer than a horror film. Predictable jump scares, not enough dread… in summary: a worthy curtain call, but not the finale I hoped for. 6/10.”

Final goodbye to Ed and Lorraine Warren

The Conjuring: Last Rites may not have been perfect for every horror fan, but it stands as the final outing for Ed and Lorraine Warren on the big screen. The film brings closure to the main franchise while still leaving behind a larger Conjuring Universe of spin-offs that continues to expand.

Advertisement

As the series bows out, the performances of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga remain a highlight, with many fans saying the emotional connection to the Warrens made this finale worth watching despite mixed reviews.

ALSO READ: Wednesday Season 2 Finale Explained: Ophelia’s Return, Enid’s Alpha Twist and What’s Next in Season 3