Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone ‘hot mamma’ as she turns heads in style for Louis Vuitton

Deepika Padukone sizzled at the Louis Vuitton Prize event. The actress made history by attending the ceremony in Paris, oozing fashion and glamour, and representing the nation alongside global dignitaries such as Stella McCartney and Pharrell Williams.

The Piku actress donned an oversized earthy-colored shirt and paired it with a frilled skirt, flaunting the best of fashion at the global stage. Padukone shared the moments from the event on her social media, which led to her fans showering love.

Additionally, the movie star’s husband, Ranveer Singh, also praised the new mama.

Deepika Padukone’s fashionable moments from Louis Vuitton Prize

Deepika shared a carousel post on her Instagram account, which had her posing differently for the camera. As for her complete look, the actress also carried a black leather handbag.

She threw her hair back in a sleek bun and painted her nails maroon. Padukone opted for black high heels, and for accessories, she only wore golden stud earrings. The all-over ensemble perfectly fit the occasion.

In the caption of the pictures, the actress wrote, “Congratulations to all the winners! I cannot wait for the world to witness your magic!” While the fans in the comment section went on to call the mom of one “queen,” her industry friends also praised the cultural icon.

One comment that caught the attention of the audience was that of the actress’s husband. Ranveer Singh, in the comment section, wrote, “HOT MAMA,” and put a fire emoji at the end of it.

The Tamasha star’s appearance at the event proved that when Deepika Padukone arrives, she arrives big.

