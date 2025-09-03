Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah remains super strong on Day 7, approaches Rs 35 crore mark in Kerala

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, continues to remain strong at the box office. The movie witnessed a superb hold on the seventh day as well and has stormed past the Rs 30 crore mark in Kerala.

Opened with Rs 2.70 crore, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra raked in Rs 16.30 crore in its four-day long weekend. The superhero movie didn’t lose its momentum on the weekdays. It clocked Rs 5.25 crore on its first Monday, which was the second-highest day of its run till then. Furthermore, the movie witnessed a good jump on Tuesday and added Rs 5.40 crore to the tally. Estimates suggest that the movie has recorded another banger day at the box office.

Lokah grosses Rs 5 crore on Day 7, nears Rs 35 crore mark

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan on a modest budget, the superhero movie raked in over another Rs 5 crore in Kerala today. The movie has not gone below the Rs 5 crore mark since Sunday. The strong box office trends of Lokah prove how a true blockbuster performs!

The total cume of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra now stands at Rs 32 crore gross in its home turf. The movie will cross the Rs 35 crore mark soon. Going by the current trends, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in Kerala in its second weekend.

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.70 crore 2 Rs 3.35 crore 3 Rs 4.65 crore 4 Rs 5.65 crore 5 Rs 5.25 crore 6 Rs 5.40 crore 7 Rs 5.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 32.00 crore



Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in cinemas, set to release in Hindi

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas nearby. The Hindi-dubbed version will be released from September 4 onwards. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

