Box Office: The Conjuring: Last Rites headed to record biggest opening day for the franchise in India

The Conjuring: Last Rites is all set to hit the cinemas this weekend. The supernatural franchise holds immense popularity in India, and the same is reflected in its advance booking as well. The upcoming movie is witnessing a surreal pre-sales in India, which is even better than its rival releases.

As of 4 PM (September 3), the horror flick has already sold an impressive 80,000 tickets in the top three national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. While Last Rites is set for a banger start, here's a look at the opening day figures of previous movies in The Conjuring Universe.

The Conjuring Universe: Opening day box office in India, The Nun rules

The horror universe began in 2013 with The Conjuring. Created by James Wan, The Conjuring took an opening of Rs 80 lakh in India. A year later, the makers returned with Annabelle, which opened with Rs 2.18 crore at the Indian box office. Furthermore, The Conjuring 2 opened with an outstanding Rs 7 crore in 2016. The second installment of Annabelle collected Rs 6 crore on its opening day, while Annabelle 3 opened much lower and collected just Rs 3.75 crore.

Out of all the 8 The Conjuring Universe movies, The Nun holds the record for the biggest opener in India, which kicked off with Rs 10.80 crore. However, its sequel faced a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which hampered its business. Still, the horror flick managed an opening of Rs 3.1 crore in India. One must note that The Conjuring 3 didn't release in India; it arrived directly on the streaming platform.

The Conjuring: Last Rites aims for Rs 15 crore start

The 9th and final film of the much-loved supernatural universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has generated a solid buzz among the fans. The movie is expected to open with a record Rs 15 crore gross at the Indian box office, depending on how the spot booking and walk-ins are.

For the unversed, it is clashing with Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files.

Opening day box office collections of The Conjuring Universe movies at Indian box office:

The Conjuring - Rs 0.8 crore Annabelle - Rs 2.18 crore The Conjuring 2 - Rs 7 crore Annabelle: Creation - Rs 6 crore The Nun - Rs 10.8 crore Annabelle Comes Home - Rs 3.75 crore The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It - Not Released in India The Nun II - Rs 3.1 crore (clash with Jawan)

