The Rock Breaks Silence After Tears at Venice Film Festival Premiere of The Smashing Machine

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has spoken out after breaking down in tears during the world premiere of his new movie The Smashing Machine at the Venice Film Festival. The film’s first screening received a thunderous response, including a rare 15-minute standing ovation from the audience, leaving the Hollywood star visibly emotional.

Advertisement

The Rock later took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the overwhelming moment. “I feel like dreams are something we can contextualize. We imagine things and scenarios in our minds. This was far beyond my imagination and something my heart had a hard time comprehending,” he wrote.

He added that the powerful response touched not only him but also everyone involved in the project. “We were all deeply moved to our core. Benny, Emily, Mark, and myself. Thank you Venice Film Festival #smashingmachine.”

The Smashing Machine premiere earns standing ovation

Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine is one of The Rock’s most anticipated projects. The film tells the story of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr, with Johnson undergoing a significant physical transformation for the role.

The Venice screening highlighted just how much the film connected with audiences, with applause lasting for 15 minutes straight. The Rock, who has been known for his strong, stoic presence, could not hold back his tears as the reaction unfolded.

Advertisement

On social media, fans and critics praised his dedication to the role and the courage it took to step into a very different version of himself both physically and emotionally.

Here’s why The Rock looks different now

For years, The Rock has been recognized for his muscular build, a look he carried from his WWE wrestling days into his Hollywood career. But for The Smashing Machine, the actor made the decision to slim down, moving away from his trademark physique.

The change has surprised many fans, with recent red-carpet pictures showing a noticeably different version of the star. His transformation is seen as a step away from his wrestling persona, with speculation growing that he may never return to the WWE ring.

Still, Johnson has not ruled out the possibility entirely. For now, his focus remains on acting and telling powerful stories like The Smashing Machine, which already looks set to make an impact.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Wuthering Heights First Look: Emerald Fennell’s Erotic Adaptation with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Eyes Valentine's Day 2026 Release