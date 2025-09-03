28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Trailer-- Ralph Fiennes Returns as Dr. Kelson in Upcoming Sequel to Danny Boyle Directorial

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is one of the highly anticipated films, especially after the prequel performed well at the box office. The trailer for the upcoming film has been dropped by Sony Pictures, and the audience got their first glimpse of Ralph Fiennes, who returned to the franchise as Dr. Kelson.

Advertisement

The movie will be in continuation of the storyline of 28 Years Later, which was directed by Danny Boyle.

In addition to Fiennes, the movie will also star Cillian Murphy, who briefly appeared in the franchise’s first movie, 28 Days Later. The Oscar-winning star will reprise his role of Jim.

What is 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple be about?

As for the plot of the upcoming movie, it will pick up from after Spike was introduced to Sir Jimmy Crystal and his gang in post-apocalyptic England.

Furthermore, the official synopsis of the film reads, “Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship—with consequences that could change the world as they know it—and Spike’s encounter with Jimmy Crystal becomes a nightmare he can’t escape.”

It additionally states, “In the world of ‘The Bone Temple,’ the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival—the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for the cast members, Fiennes and Murphy will be joined by Emma Laird, Maura Bird, Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Parry.

Though the Oppenheimer star is said to have a cameo appearance, the director, Danny Boyle, revealed to Variety that it will be an “enormous character in the third film.”

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is written by Alex Garland, who is also the producer. The film was produced by Columbia Pictures, Decibel Films, and DNA Films, and it was distributed by Sony Pictures.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will release in theaters on January 16, 2026.

ALSO READ: 28 Years Later: All You Need to Know About 28 Days Later Sequel Including Rage Virus, Release Date, Main Cast and More