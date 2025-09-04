Baaghi 4 Final Advance Booking: Pre-sales of Tiger Shroff starrer cross 1.40 lakh tickets in top National Chains, targets Rs 9 crore start

Tiger Shroff is returning to the big screen with his upcoming action thriller, Baaghi 4. The fourth installment of the much-loved Baaghi franchise is helmed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in crucial roles. Baaghi 4 started its advance booking three days before the release, and it has closed on a decent note.

The ‘A’ rated gory action entertainer sold over 1,40,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. So far, the advance booking of Baaghi 4 is encouraging, given Tiger Shroff's box office record in recent years.

Baaghi 4 targets a decent start at box office

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the action drama is expected to take an opening in the vicinity of Rs 8.50 crore to Rs 9.50 crore net at the Indian box office. This will be a decent opening for an A-rated Tiger Shroff movie; however, it's far lower than Baaghi's previous installment.

Though things have massively changed post-pandemic, it's time for Tiger Shroff to look for a change, too. One of the major reasons why his movies are not working now is that almost all of his action films look the same and follow a similar pattern. The audience demands a good storyline behind high-octane action sequences. It will be interesting to see whether Baaghi 4 works for the audience or not. If it manages to strike a chord with the fans, the movie will sail through a favorable theatrical end.

Baaghi 4 in cinemas

The movie is hitting the cinemas tomorrow on September 5, 2025. It is clashing with The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Bengal Files, and Lokah Chapter One- Chandra (Hindi). You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

