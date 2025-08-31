The 100 OTT Release: When and where to watch Sagar starrer Telugu action crime thriller online

The 100 is a Telugu-language action crime thriller which released in theaters on July 11, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the movie has now hit the OTT space, allowing audiences to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

When and where to watch The 100

The 100 is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The official update was shared by Sagar via his social media handle.

Advertisement

Sharing the news, the actor said, “Missed it on the big screen? Don’t worry — #The100 is now streaming on Amazon Prime! Sit back, grab your popcorn, and let the story unfold in your living room.”

Official promo and plot of The 100

The 100 follows the story of Vikranth, an IPS officer on probation who strongly opposes the idea of encountering criminals. He soon meets a young dancer, Aarthi, a strong-minded and courageous woman, and he begins to develop an interest in her.

However, during a subsequent meeting reveals a very different Aarthi is revealed, silent and withdrawn. As he struggles to understand her attitude change, Vikranth discovers a robbery case and recovers a cache of stolen jewellery that links back to Aarthi.

What follows is Vikrant piecing together the clues with a disturbing secret. What initially seems like a set of unrelated crimes slowly unfolds into a complex web of a dark conspiracy.

Advertisement

The film is a suspense-driven thriller that explores themes of trauma, justice, and resilience.

Cast and crew of The 100

The 100 features Sagar in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast that includes Misha Narang, Dhanya Balakrishna, Anand, Kalyani Natarajan, Vishnu Priya, Lakshmi Gopala Swamy, Balakrishna, Jayanth, and many more in key roles.

The movie was written and directed by Raghav Omkar Sasidhar and produced by Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu, and Tharak Ram. Cinematography was handled by Shyam K Naidu, while the editing was done by Amar Reddy Kudumula.

The music for the film was composed by the Animal and upcoming Spirit fame Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Upon its theatrical release, The 100 received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

ALSO READ: 'Missing your birthday this year': Mahesh Babu pens an emotional note as son Gautam turns 19